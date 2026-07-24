Govt softens stand, changes course on CJP protests

The Indian government has dramatically shifted its strategy in response to the widespread NEET paper leak protests, announcing the establishment of fast-track courts, a new stringent anti-paper leak law, and engaging in direct negotiations with key protest leaders like Sonam Wangchuk.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Centre has announced the establishment of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, prioritising the welfare of youth.

A new Bill providing for stringent action against individuals involved in paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament, following Union Cabinet approval.

The government engaged in prolonged negotiations with Sonam Wangchuk, whose hunger strike became a focal point of the agitation, leading to him ending his fast.

The Centre has agreed to not register cases against peaceful protesters at Jantar Mantar and those who marched to Parliament, and is considering compensation for suicide victims related to paper leaks.

This marks a significant shift from the government's initial dismissive response, indicating a more flexible and engaged approach to the CJP-led protests.

A series of announcements by the Centre over the last two days, ranging from proposed fast-track courts for paper leak cases to political outreach to protesters and a proposed legislation, has marked a significant shift in the government's response to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led agitation over the NEET paper leak.

What began as a movement that the ruling establishment had largely dismissed has, over the past 48 hours, elicited a calibrated political response marked by prolonged negotiations, policy assurances and visible flexibility in engaging with the protesters.

Government's New Stance

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on X that the government had decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, saying, 'Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth.'

Even as that announcement came, senior ministers continued negotiations with Sonam Wangchuk, whose prolonged hunger strike had become the emotional centrepiece of the agitation and whose appeal among young people had grown well beyond the immediate issue of the paper leak.

The discussions culminated late Thursday night with Wangchuk ending his fast in the presence of Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

Announcing the breakthrough, Nadda said the government was 'positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those who participated in the march to Parliament on July 20, 2026'.

"Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks," he added.

The prolonged engagement with Wangchuk suggested that the Centre saw him as someone whose moral authority and broad appeal among young protesters, stemming from his non-partisan image, could help ease tensions.

Legislative Action and Outreach

Close to midnight, at 11.52 pm, Modi released a video statement on X and Instagram announcing that a Bill providing for stringent action against those involved in paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament next week.

On Friday, the Union Cabinet approved the proposed legislation.

The Centre also showed greater flexibility in its engagement with the protesters by agreeing to the CJP's demand that talks be held at a neutral venue instead of a minister's residence.

The meeting took place on Friday at the Constitution Club of India, with CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka representing the organisation and Nadda and Jitendra Singh leading the government's side.

Initial Dismissal and Escalation

The flurry of activity over the past two days stood in sharp contrast to the government's initial response to the movement, which ranged from dismissive remarks by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to limited political engagement even after the agitation gathered momentum.

On May 23, BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a week after the CJP made its online debut as a satirical campaign, posted on X that the '#CockroachParty gambit is yet another classic cross-border 'influence operation', targeting India and PM @narendramodigovt -- designed by vested interests to destabilize India -- helped along by elements in our opposition'.

Two days later, on May 25, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini questioned the longevity of the movement.

'Cockroach ki ayu kitni hai (What is the lifespan of a cockroach)? I interacted with youth this morning as well. I spoke to many of them. But I did not see any disappointment among them. Not even one young person told me he was frustrated,' Saini had said.

In a television interview on June 23, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan further escalated the political confrontation by describing the CJP as the 'B-team of terrorists' ('dehshatgardon ka B-team'), alleging that it was acting on behalf of forces rejected by the people and targeting the system.

Protest Genesis and Turning Point

The CJP launched its indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar on June 20, demanding the resignation of Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

Eight days later, Wangchuk and six AISA student activists began a hunger strike at the protest site.

The agitation gathered pace around a fortnight later after videos of Wangchuk's deteriorating condition during the fast went viral on social media.

On July 18, police forcibly shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital, triggering widespread anger among students and protesters.

The discontent spilled over into a massive march to Parliament on July 20, which witnessed a strong police response involving lathi-charge and the use of tear gas.

That day, Nadda held the first formal meeting with the CJP leadership at his residence, signalling the beginning of political engagement.

Even as the meeting took place, however, a minister, after a series of consultations involving senior cabinet colleagues including Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, told reporters that the 'protests are over'.

The assessment proved premature. Instead of ebbing, the police action became the turning point that swelled the crowds at Jantar Mantar and forced the Centre to reassess its approach.