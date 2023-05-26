News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Govt sets up high-level 11-member panel to oversee cheetah project

Govt sets up high-level 11-member panel to oversee cheetah project

Source: PTI
May 26, 2023 15:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Centre has set up an 11-member high-level steering committee to review and monitor the progress of the cheetah reintroduction programme and provide suggestions on the opening of the cheetah habitat for eco-tourism.

The decision to form the committee, which will be headed by Rajesh Gopal, secretary general of the Global Tiger Forum, came on Thursday shortly after news emerged about the death of two more cheetah cubs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Three adult cheetahs and three out of the four cubs born to a female Namibian cheetah, Sisaya, have died in around two months at the Kuno National Park, prompting questions from several experts on the suitability of the habitat and wildlife management.

The other 10 members include RN Mehrotra, former principal chief conservator of forest of Rajasthan; PR Sinha, former director of the Wildlife Institute of India; HS Negi, former APCCF, Wildlife; and PK Malik, former faculty at WII.

 

GS Rawat, former dean of WII; Mittal Patel, an Ahmedabad-based social worker; Qamar Qureshi, WII scientist and inspector general of NTCA; and MP's principal chief conservator of forest, wildlife, and chief wildlife warden are the other members.

A consulting panel of international cheetah experts, including Adrian Tordiffe, veterinary wildlife specialist, University of Pretoria, South Africa; Laurie Marker, Cheetah Conservation Fund, Namibia; Andrew John Fraser, Farm Olivenbosch, South Africa and Vincent van dan Merwe, Manager, Cheetah Metapopulation Project, South Africa, will provide advice as an when required.

An office memorandum issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) said the high-level committee has been set up "to review, progress, monitor and (give) advice on the cheetah introduction" to the Madhya Pradesh forest department and the NTCA.

It will provide suggestions on the opening of the cheetah habitat for eco-tourism and on regulations in this regard.

The panel, which will be in-force for two years and will hold at least one meeting every month, will also provide suggestions on community interface and for their involvement in project activities.

Talking to PTI, South African wildlife expert Vincent van der Merwe had Thursday recommended fencing the cheetah habitats to circumscribe the overall threat to the big cats recently introduced in the country, prevent their "extreme ranging behaviour", and protect the prey from anthropogenic pressures such as poaching.

He said the reintroduction project is going to see even higher mortality in the next few months when cheetahs try to establish territories and come face to face with leopards and tigers at the Kuno National Park.

Several experts, even the Supreme Court, have expressed concerns over the lack of space and logistical support at Kuno Park and have suggested shifting cheetahs to other sanctuaries.

In April, the Madhya Pradesh forest department had written a letter to the National Tiger Conservation Authority, requesting an "alternative" site for the cheetahs at Kuno.

Under the ambitious reintroduction programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first batch of eight spotted felines from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at Kuno on his 72nd birthday on September 17 last year.

In a second such translocation, 12 cheetahs were flown in from South Africa and released into Kuno on February 18. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
3 more cheetahs released into wild at Kuno Park
3 more cheetahs released into wild at Kuno Park
Female cheetah dies in Kuno after mating gone wrong
Female cheetah dies in Kuno after mating gone wrong
Not enough space for cheetahs in Kuno: WII ex-official
Not enough space for cheetahs in Kuno: WII ex-official
Bernstein pegs RIL's stake in retail arm at $111 bn
Bernstein pegs RIL's stake in retail arm at $111 bn
Tribunal's order on Zee-Sony merger set aside
Tribunal's order on Zee-Sony merger set aside
Why did 3 cheetah cubs die at Kuno? Officials explain
Why did 3 cheetah cubs die at Kuno? Officials explain
From Raj to Republic, journey of India's Parliament
From Raj to Republic, journey of India's Parliament
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cheetah deaths: Worst still to come, says expert

Cheetah deaths: Worst still to come, says expert

2 more cheetah cubs die in Kuno National Park

2 more cheetah cubs die in Kuno National Park

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances