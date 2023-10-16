Govt revokes IIPS director's suspension after he quits

The Centre has accepted the resignation of International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) Director K S James and revoked his suspension for alleged irregularities during his tenure, the health ministry said.

IMAGE: Former IIPS Director K S James. Photograph: Courtesy @IIPSMumbai on X

James was suspended on July 28 after the ministry launched a probe into the alleged irregularities in appointments and recruitment of faculty and compliance to reservation rosters during his tenure.

The IIPS is an institute functioning under the ministry's administrative control.

The statistics division of the ministry issued an order on October 11, stating that the 'competent authority on subsequent review is of the opinion that in view of material changes in the circumstances, the suspension of professor K S James may not be extended further'.

'Now, therefore, the President ... revokes the suspension of Prof James, director and senior professor, IIPS, Mumbai, with immediate effect,' the order read.

Another order issued by the division on the same day read: 'Consequent upon tendering of the resignation dated August 7 by Professor James owing to personal grounds, the president is pleased to accept the resignation of Prof K S James from the post of director and senior professor, International Institute for Population Sciences with effect from the date of clearance of his government duties or with immediate effect, whichever is later."

In a note on July 29, the ministry had stated that complaints were received regarding irregularities in recruitment and appointments and compliance with the reservation roster.

To investigate the charges, a fact-finding committee (FFC) was constituted by the ministry on May 6.

'The FFC found prima facie irregularities in 11 of the 35 complaints received. These irregularities were mainly regarding lapses observed in certain appointments, recruitment of faculty, reservation rosters, dead stock registers etc.,' the ministry had said.

'As the charges are serious and grave in nature, Director, IIPS being the head of the institute is also directly and indirectly responsible for the failure to exercise adequate supervision,' the ministry had said.

It was also apprehended that his presence might minimise the required cooperation of the other IIPS officials with the investigating team.

'Therefore, it was felt necessary to prevent this avoidable interference in free, fair and fast investigation to gather sufficient documentary evidence and corroborate facts and circumstantial evidence to frame a firm chargesheet to institute a fair disciplinary proceeding against the Director, IIPS and other officers if required.

'Hence, during the period of further process of investigation, it was decided to suspend Director, IIPS under Rule 10(1)(a) of CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965,' the ministry had said.

*****

No place in Modi govt for independent voices: Cong

Meanwhile, the Congress hit out at the Centre over revoking James' suspension after he tendered his resignation and said the Modi government has no place for independent and professional voices.

In a post on 'X', Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, 'Earlier this year, I had expressed disgust at the way this fine scholar was being treated by the Modi government the only fault of his was the data collected by an independent institution under his leadership was inconvenient to the Modi government.'



'The Modi government first suspended him on July 28 on the flimsiest of charges. Then Dr. James himself resigned on August 7th. Now, the revocation of his suspension three months after is a face-saving charade by the government, although it is welcome that his honour is preserved,' the Congress general secretary said.

But his premature and forced resignation is a 'big blow' to the world of demographic scholarship, Ramesh said.

The Modi government has no place for independent and professional voices, he added.

'All it wants is drum-beaters. Eventually, the credibility of our institutions and governance suffers,' Ramesh said.