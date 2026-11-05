Govt relaxes passport, visa norms for select Pakistanis, other foreigners

India has significantly eased passport and visa regulations for various foreign nationals, including specific Pakistani citizens, minority refugees, Sri Lankan Tamils, and Tibetans, streamlining their stay and travel within the country.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India has relaxed passport and visa rules for several categories of foreign nationals, including specific Pakistani citizens, minority refugees, Sri Lankan Tamils, and Tibetans.

Pakistani nationals who entered India on or before December 31, 2009, intending permanent residence, are exempt from standard passport renewal if they lack a Pakistani CNIC and meet other conditions.

Minority communities (Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, Christian) from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024, due to religious persecution, are also exempt from certain document requirements.

Travel protocols for Indian, Nepalese, and Bhutanese citizens between their countries have been streamlined, allowing specified identification instead of passports for direct travel.

The amendments also cover people of Indian origin from Malaysia/Singapore, Sri Lankan Tamils who took shelter on or before January 9, 2015, certain Tibetans, and military personnel/crew.

The government has relaxed passport and visa rules for several categories of foreign nationals residing in the country, including certain Pakistani citizens, minority refugees, Sri Lankan Tamils, and Tibetans, according to a gazette notification.

Key Amendments To Immigration Rules

The Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, published on Thursday, also streamlines travel and identification protocols for citizens of Nepal, Bhutan, and India travelling between these neighbouring nations.

Under the amended rules released by the Union home ministry, Pakistani nationals who entered India on or before December 31, 2009, with the intention to reside permanently, are exempt from standard passport renewal requirements if they cannot renew their travel documents due to the non-possession of a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) issued by Pakistan.

To qualify, they must not have married while in Pakistan or acquired any immovable property there, must have left behind family members who are Indian citizens when going to Pakistan, and must undertake not to return to that country.

They must also have no adverse reports from police or security agencies, the notification said.

Exemptions For Persons Of Indian Origin And Minorities

A third category covered by the exemption comprises people of Indian origin who acquired Malaysian or Singaporean citizenship and returned to India on or before December 31, 2009, on passports issued by those countries.

The passports must have expired and remained unrenewed because the individuals do not meet the respective countries' renewal requirements.

For the purposes of this clause, "person of Indian origin" means a foreign citizen (not being a citizen of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal and China) if they, at any time, held an Indian passport; or they or either of their parents or grandparents or great-grandparents were born in and were permanent resident in India as mentioned in the Government of India Act, 1935 and other territories that became part of India thereafter, provided neither was at any time a citizen of the above-mentioned countries, the notification said.

All three categories will need to obtain an appropriate visa category to continue their stay in India.

Indian, Nepalese, and Bhutanese citizens travelling directly between these neighbouring nations by land or air may present identification specified in the government's official "Visa Manual" rather than standard passports, the notification said.

"Provided further that the exemption provided under this clause shall not apply to a citizen of India departing to or returning from countries other than Nepal or Bhutan through the Indo-Nepal or Indo-Bhutan border by land or by air and in all such cases, they shall be required to possess a valid passport and their exit from or entry into India shall be only through the designated immigration posts," it said,

Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens entering or exiting India who embark from or transit through China, Macau, Hong Kong, or Pakistan must hold both a valid passport and a valid visa.

Standard passport rules also remain mandatory for regional border crossings to or from third countries, it said.

Relief For Refugees And Specific Communities

The rules exempt members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024, after being compelled to seek shelter because of religious persecution or fear of religious persecution.

The exemption covers those who entered without valid passports or other travel documents, as well as those whose documents have expired. However, they must obtain an appropriate visa after entering India for their continued stay.

Registered Sri Lankan Tamil nationals who took shelter in India on or before January 9, 2015, are also exempted from the general passport and visa requirements under the revised provisions.

The order further covers certain Tibetans who entered India on permits issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu between 1959 and May 30, 2003, or on special entry permits after that date through designated immigration posts on the Indo-Nepal border.

They must register with the concerned authorities and obtain a certificate of registration.

Exemptions For Military Personnel And Foreign Vessels

Another provision exempts Indian naval, military, and air force personnel entering or leaving the country on duty from passport and visa requirements.

The exemption also extends to their family members accompanying them on government transport.

The foreign crew of foreign military vessels coming to India for repairs and granted Military Ship Repair Permits by the Immigration Officer at the Immigration Post are also exempt from passport requirements, provided they have their Military Identification Documents.

"Explanation--For the purposes of this clause, foreign military vessels shall mean warships and other government ships operated for non-commercial purposes by the armed forces of another State," the notification said.