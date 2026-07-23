Home  » News » Govt ready, Opposition running away from NEET debate: Rijiju

Govt ready, Opposition running away from NEET debate: Rijiju

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra July 23, 2026 13:14 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Amidst parliamentary disruptions, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused the Opposition of setting pre-conditions for a debate on the critical NEET paper leak issue, while the government signals its readiness for discussion.

INDIA bloc MPs protest outside Parliament

IMAGE: MPs of the INDIA Bloc and NDA stage a protest at Parliament's Makar Dwar during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of imposing pre-conditions for a debate on the NEET paper leak.
  • The Opposition is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET controversy.
  • The government has expressed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in both Houses.
  • Lok Sabha proceedings faced disruptions and adjournments due to the ongoing standoff.
  • Top Opposition leaders met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to discuss the parliamentary deadlock.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday accused the Opposition of attaching pre-conditions and trying to run away from a debate on the NEET paper leak issue.

As the Opposition insisted on the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rijiju told the Lok Sabha that during the discussion, the government would also like to put across its point of view on the paper leak issue.

He said Opposition members can speak for as long as they want and the discussion can take place even for two days.

Further, Rijiju said the date and duration of the discussion in both the Houses can be decided by the Opposition.

According to him, the government has approached the Congress and other Opposition parties on having the debate.

 

Government Ready For Extensive NEET Discussion

Rijiju made these remarks after the House reconvened at noon following an earlier adjournment.

Amid the ruckus over the NEET paper leak issue, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

Earlier during the Question Hour, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged members to let the House function, describing it as an important part of the day's business.

"The Question Hour is the most important. After the Question Hour, the House is ready to discuss every issue. I will speak to the government, and the government is also ready for discussions. I appeal to all members to participate in the discussion after the Question Hour," Birla said.

Top opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday met Birla amid repeated disruptions of House proceedings over the demand for a debate on the NEET paper leak issue.

TMC leaders Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra were also present at the meeting.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

neet paper leakparliament debatekiren rijijudharmendra pradhanopposition standoff

More From Rediff

If India Becomes A Doormat, The US Will Tread On It

If India Becomes A Doormat, The US Will Tread On It
From Courtroom Remark To Street Protests

From Courtroom Remark To Street Protests
'Tololing, Tiger Hill: Toughest Battles Ever Fought'

'Tololing, Tiger Hill: Toughest Battles Ever Fought'

Related Stories

Dharmendra Pradhan meets LS speaker as govt agrees to paper leak debate

Dharmendra Pradhan meets LS speaker as govt agrees to paper leak debate

Web Stories

Realme C100x Arrives With...

Realme C100x Arrives With...
10 Mukesh Classics

10 Mukesh Classics
Everyone Has A Car! 9 Countries With Highest Ownership

Everyone Has A Car! 9 Countries With Highest Ownership