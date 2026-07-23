Govt ready, Opposition running away from NEET debate: Rijiju

Amidst parliamentary disruptions, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused the Opposition of setting pre-conditions for a debate on the critical NEET paper leak issue, while the government signals its readiness for discussion.

IMAGE: MPs of the INDIA Bloc and NDA stage a protest at Parliament's Makar Dwar during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of imposing pre-conditions for a debate on the NEET paper leak.

The Opposition is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET controversy.

The government has expressed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in both Houses.

Lok Sabha proceedings faced disruptions and adjournments due to the ongoing standoff.

Top Opposition leaders met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to discuss the parliamentary deadlock.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday accused the Opposition of attaching pre-conditions and trying to run away from a debate on the NEET paper leak issue.

As the Opposition insisted on the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rijiju told the Lok Sabha that during the discussion, the government would also like to put across its point of view on the paper leak issue.

He said Opposition members can speak for as long as they want and the discussion can take place even for two days.

Further, Rijiju said the date and duration of the discussion in both the Houses can be decided by the Opposition.

According to him, the government has approached the Congress and other Opposition parties on having the debate.

Government Ready For Extensive NEET Discussion

Rijiju made these remarks after the House reconvened at noon following an earlier adjournment.

Amid the ruckus over the NEET paper leak issue, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

Earlier during the Question Hour, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged members to let the House function, describing it as an important part of the day's business.

"The Question Hour is the most important. After the Question Hour, the House is ready to discuss every issue. I will speak to the government, and the government is also ready for discussions. I appeal to all members to participate in the discussion after the Question Hour," Birla said.

Top opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday met Birla amid repeated disruptions of House proceedings over the demand for a debate on the NEET paper leak issue.

TMC leaders Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra were also present at the meeting.