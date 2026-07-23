Govt ready for debate in Parliament over paper leak, says Nadda; slams Rahul

Nadda said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is a "responsible and responsive government" and it is very serious on this issue.

IMAGE: Union Health Minister JP Nadda speaks during a press conference, in New Delhi, Ju;y 22, 2026. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Union minister J P Nadda on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of playing politics over the NEET paper leak and urged the Opposition to allow an "intensive" discussion on the issue in Parliament to find a "permanent solution" to the problem, instead of indulging in a blame game.

Key Points The health minister also asserted that the government is open to hold further talks with the students protesting on the issue of paper leaks whenever they want.

The BJP leader's remarks came after Gandhi held a press conference where he accused the government of destroying the education system of the country.

The minister urged the opposition parties to come together with the government to find a "permanent solution" to the problem of paper leaks in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Nadda said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is a "responsible and responsive government" and it is very serious on this issue.

The government is ready for an "intensive" debate on the floor of Parliament on the paper leak issue, he said.

The health minister also asserted that the government is open to hold further talks with the students protesting on the issue of paper leaks whenever they want.

On activist Sonam Wangchuk proposing to end his indefinite hunger strike if the Centre gives an unequivocal assurance to his demands, including no punitive or retaliatory action against students and youth who participated in the protest against alleged examination irregularities, he said, "We will respond to his open letter."

The BJP leader's remarks came after Gandhi held a press conference where he accused the government of destroying the education system of the country.

The Congress leader asserted that the three demands of agitating students -- resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, action against those who assaulted students and they be held accountable and the prime minister must apologise to students for what has happened to them-- are non-negotiable. Hitting out at Gandhi, Nadda noted that the Congress leader listed about 150 instances of paper leaks in the country but did not mention about those paper leaks that happened in the states ruled by his party and its allies.

"It's a matter of investigation and the government will place its response to every aspect of the issue before the people," he said.

Nadda cited various instances of examination paper leaks in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab, and asked Gandhi, "Why are you so selective. Why did you not discuss about the paper leaks that took place in the Congress and INDI alliance-governed states".

"This clearly shows your objective is not students' interest. You are interested in taking political mileage and doing politics on students' demands. This is unfortunate," he added.

The minister urged the opposition parties to come together with the government to find a "permanent solution" to the problem of paper leaks in the country.

"We believe we should move beyond the blame game and discuss this matter. The best forum for such a discussion is the House, and we are ready for it," he said.

"We should have an in-depth discussion to ensure that no injustice is done to our students. The BJP, under the leadership of PM Modi, is deeply concerned about this, as children are the future of the nation," he said.

Nadda said the students' demands should not be politicised.

"This is a serious issue that requires in-depth discussion. The Opposition should not change goal post. We should not indulge in allegation and counter allegation. We must think how to solve this problem and come out with a solid policy," he added.

Asked about the progress in the government's talks with the CJP representatives, Nadda said, "We had talks in a very conducive atmosphere. We gave a patient hearing to them.

They gave (their demands) in writing when we asked. We have also responded to them."

"And I have told them that we are ready for (further) talks whenever they want," he added. Nadda said that he along with Union minister Jitendra Singh met Wangchuk at the Medanta Hospital last night and enquired about his well being.

"We also urged Wangchuk to end his hunger strike and take the youngsters in the right direction. The government is open to discuss all issues, and it will always address them. He said, 'Ok, I will respond'," the minister said. On Wangchuk's letter to the government, Nadda said, "We will give a reply".

When asked if there is any discussion in the government on the demand for Education Minister Pradhan's resignation, Nadda said, "No, it doesn't happen like this. We are ready for discussion. That will happen in Parliament. They will present their views and the government will respond."