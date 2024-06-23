News
Rediff.com  » News » Govt postpones Sunday's NEET-PG as 'precautionary measure'

Govt postpones Sunday's NEET-PG as 'precautionary measure'

Source: PTI
June 23, 2024 00:22 IST
The Union health ministry on Saturday said it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Danish Siddique/Reuters

The ministry of health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of the NEET-PG entrance examination, conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students, it said.

 

"It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow -- 23rd June, 2024," the ministry said.

The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest, it said.

"Ministry of health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process," the ministry said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
