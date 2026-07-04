Govt notice asks Telegram to curb pirated content or face action

The Indian government has issued a stern notice to Telegram, demanding immediate action against the widespread dissemination of pirated films and OTT content, signalling a significant shift towards holding platforms accountable for copyright infringement under Indian law.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points The Indian government has issued a notice to Telegram to curb widespread piracy of films and OTT content.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting demands an Action Taken Report within 15 days, shifting focus to platform accountability.

Copyright infringement on platforms like Telegram is considered a criminal offence under Indian law.

The government expects proactive measures from Telegram, not just reactive channel-by-channel takedowns.

This action is part of broader regulatory scrutiny on tech platforms, including Meta, to protect India's creator economy.

The Centre has served a notice to popular messaging app Telegram, directing it to crack down on the 'widespread dissemination' of pirated films, OTT content and other audio-visual material through its platform, government officials said on Saturday.

In its notice, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting sought an Action Taken Report from Telegram within 15 days, with officials underlining that the government's approach marks a shift from piecemeal takedowns of pirated content to 'platform accountability'.

Government Demands Platform Accountability

The ministry is learnt to have told Telegram, which was temporarily blocked in India in June as a precautionary measure to prevent any paper leak during the NEET re-examination, that copyright infringement is not merely a civil violation, but also a criminal offence under the Copyright Act, 1957, and the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

"The Ministry has made it clear that Telegram cannot merely wait for the government to identify each piracy channel one by one. A purely reactive, channel-by-channel takedown approach may not be enough to demonstrate due diligence by the platform, as required under the IT Act, 2000, and the IT Rules, 2021," officials said.

Broader Regulatory Scrutiny on Tech Giants

The notice to Telegram follows the Centre's recent regulatory action against Meta.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a notice to Meta questioning the planned username feature on WhatsApp and, later in the week, decided to summon the company over Instagram ads allegedly promoting child sexual abuse material.

Telegram and another messaging app Signal have also been served notices by MeitY on their existing username feature.

Meanwhile, the I&B Ministry has also sought details of Telegram's grievance redressal mechanism for producers, OTT platforms and law enforcement agencies, sources said.

Telegram has been reminded that, as an intermediary, it is required to observe due diligence under the IT Act and the IT Rules, they added.

"The Government has made it clear that the continued availability of pirated content, evasive compliance, or an incomplete response may invite further examination and action under the applicable legal framework. The action has been taken to protect India's creator economy, film industry, broadcasters, OTT platforms, producers, and distributors," an official added.