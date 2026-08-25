Govt mulls random drug tests for all pilots

The Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA are actively discussing to make psychoactive substance testing standards for all commercial pilots.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pexel

Key Points India's Civil Aviation Ministry is exploring year-round random psychoactive substance tests for all commercial pilots.

The current policy mandates random drug tests for only 10 per cent of the pilot network.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is consulting stakeholders to strengthen these drug-testing standards.

This review follows an incident where an Air India pilot tested positive for marijuana after an altitude loss event.

Air India and Air India Express have already initiated mandatory psychoactive substance testing for all their pilots.

The civil aviation ministry is looking at the possibility of carrying out psychoactive substance tests for all commercial pilots round the year on a random basis.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is holding discussions with stakeholders on further strengthening the drug-testing standards of pilots.

Strengthening Pilot Drug Testing Standards

"Right now, the rules say 10 per cent (drug tests) across the overall pilot network, but just like I said, DGCA is engaging (with stakeholders)... One of the opinions from our side is that everyone has to go through it (drug tests) the (whole) year at a random time.

"So, we have to see how all the stakeholders are going to respond to this," the minister said.

The issue of possible substance use by pilots has come into the spotlight after an Air India captain of Phuket-Delhi flight involved in a sudden altitude loss incident was tested positive for marijuana. Currently, drug tests for pilots are done on a random basis.

Naidu on Tuesday said that the regulator DGCA is currently consulting stakeholders to review existing rules and establish a stricter policy for the future. "There are multiple ways of approaching this dope test (thing)," the minister said. He was responding to queries related to psychoactive substance testing for pilots on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express have also started mandatory psychoactive substance testing of all their pilots.