Govt is cruel for ignoring Wangchuk, says Dipke as fast enters 18th day

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's health continues to decline on the 18th day of his hunger strike, intensifying pressure on the government to address alleged NEET irregularities and engage in dialogue with the protesting Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

IMAGE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, entered the 18th day on July 15, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Activist Sonam Wangchuk has completed 18 days of his hunger strike, with his health significantly deteriorating, including a total weight loss of 8.9 kg.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has criticised the government for its 'cruelty' and refusal to engage in dialogue with the protesters.

Protesters are demanding accountability for alleged NEET examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks, and the sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The CJP has announced a mass hunger strike on July 16 and a 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20, garnering support from various political leaders and public figures.

Other student organisations, like AISA, are also continuing their fast, with academics and politicians visiting to extend solidarity.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was under round-the-clock medical supervision on July 15, Wednesday, as he completed the 18th day of his hunger strike, with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke accusing the government of being "cruel" for refusing to engage in dialogue with the protesters.

The CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination entered its 26th day on Wednesday.

Wangchuk's Deteriorating Health

According to the medical bulletin issued by the CJP, Wangchuk remains "very weak" and is under 24-hour medical vigilance.

His weight has fallen to 57.15 kg, a drop of 400 grams in the last 24 hours, taking his total weight loss since the beginning of the fast to 8.9 kg.

His blood pressure was recorded at 105/76, blood sugar at 80 mg/dL, oxygen saturation at 97 per cent, while hydration was described as fair. Doctors said he remained conscious and mentally alert but required continuous monitoring.

"Day 18 of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. The man who chose to put his own life on the line to seek justice for students who died by suicide has received nothing but silence from the government. The government is not just unaccountable; it is also cruel," Dipke said on X.

Calls for Accountability and Dialogue

Dipke said the questions that deserved answers were why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was refusing to engage in dialogue and why Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had still not been held accountable.

"Instead of asking why opposition leaders haven't supported CJP, or why every CJP team member isn't on a hunger strike alongside Sonam sir, ask the questions that actually matter," he said.

"Why is the prime minister refusing to engage in a dialogue? Why is the education minister still not being held accountable? These are the questions that deserve answers, not distractions that only help shield those in power from accountability," he said.

Upcoming Protests

The CJP also announced a one-day mass hunger strike on July 16 in solidarity with Wangchuk and students protesting at Jantar Mantar.

The outfit that was born online renewed its appeal to people to join its "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, demanding a transparent examination system, accountability for repeated paper leaks, and Pradhan's sacking.

At a separate stage, All India Students' Association (AISA) leaders Neha, Manish, and Aameen continued their fast despite worsening health.

The Left-backed organisation said a delegation comprising academics Nivedita Menon, Aditya Nigam, Anuradha Chenoy, and Radha Kumar visited the students.

Opposition leaders extend support to Wangchuk

Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, MLA Atul Pradhan, and MLC Man Singh Yadav also extended support and urged people to join the July 20 Parliament march.

On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast, while veteran actor Zeenat Aman urged the government to initiate a dialogue with the activist.

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela was among those who visited Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to express solidarity with Wangchuk and the CJP protesters.

Actor Swara Bhaskar also joined the protest. The CJP thanked Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for extending support to the agitation.

Dipke also appealed to supporters to change their display pictures on social media as a mark of solidarity with Wangchuk.

The CJP has claimed that more than 1.3 lakh people have registered support through its missed-call campaign for the Parliament march.