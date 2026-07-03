Govt investigating reported Tata Electronics data leak

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is actively scrutinising WhatsApp's username feature for potential cybercrime risks and investigating a significant data leak involving Tata Electronics, highlighting the government's focus on digital security.

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Key Points MeitY has demanded an explanation from WhatsApp regarding its username feature, citing concerns it could facilitate cybercrime.

The Indian government is actively investigating reported data leak allegations concerning Tata Electronics, a major Apple supplier in the country.

Officials are scrutinising username-based messaging features on encrypted platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram for their potential to aid cybercriminals.

MeitY is exploring techno-legal interventions for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to address challenges from unregistered providers operating internationally.

The government aims to ensure effective implementation of application restrictions and address issues with services operating outside India's jurisdiction.

The government has sought an explanation from WhatsApp over its username feature, saying it could facilitate cybercrime, while also investigating the reported data leak allegations involving Tata Electronics, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S Krishnan said on Friday.

Government Raises Cybercrime Concerns Over Messaging App Usernames

Speaking on the sidelines of a CII Conference, Krishnan responded to an ANI question on government's concerns over WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram username feature, "The kind of encouragement that it provides or the facility it provides for committing more cybercrimes, which is a very serious issue... we have directed WhatsApp to explain why they have this feature and likewise we have similarly sought explanations from others."

The government's concerns come amid growing scrutiny of username-based messaging features on encrypted platforms, with officials examining whether such functionalities could make it easier for cybercriminals to conceal identities, impersonate users or evade detection during online fraud and other cyber offences.

MeitY Investigates Alleged Tata Electronics Data Leak

Responding to another ANI question on the reported Tata leaks, Krishnan said, "This is also a kind of cybercrime. We are investigating it....It has been reported to us."

The remarks come amid reports alleging a data leak involving Tata Electronics, a major supplier in Apple's global manufacturing supply chain that produces iPhone components in India.

Reports have claimed that sensitive internal information linked to the company was leaked online by threat actors. The government is examining the reported incident to ascertain its nature, extent and possible cybersecurity implications.

Responding on whether WhatsApp had sought additional time to respond to the government's queries, Krishnan said, "Not that I am aware of."

India Explores Techno-Legal Solutions for VPN Regulation

On whether the government was considering a legal framework for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to prevent users from accessing banned applications, Krishnan said the issue required both legal and technological interventions rather than relying solely on legislation.

"That is a techno-legal aspect. We have to look at both a technology solution in addition to just a legal solution," he said.

Krishnan said existing guidelines already require VPN service providers to register if they operate in India. However, he noted that some providers choose not to register and instead offer services from outside the country, making enforcement more challenging.

The MeitY Secretary said the government was examining the issue from both legal and technological perspectives to ensure that restrictions on applications are implemented effectively while addressing challenges posed by services operating outside India's jurisdiction.