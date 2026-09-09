Govt inks pact with 4 spiritual bodies to boost 'drug-free India' drive

The Indian government is significantly bolstering its Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan by forging new partnerships with prominent spiritual organisations to combat substance abuse through enhanced grassroots awareness and community engagement.

IMAGE: NCC cadets during a rally organised by the Maharashtra Directorate as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, along with celebrations marking 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ and awareness initiatives for Nasha Mukt Bharat, in Mumbai, August 13, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Government expands Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan with new spiritual partnerships.

Four organisations – Adhyatm Vigyan Satsang Kendra, Chinmaya Mission, Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan, and Hare Krishna Movement – signed MoUs.

The initiative aims to strengthen grassroots awareness, prevention, and social mobilisation against substance abuse.

These partnerships leverage the extensive reach and community networks of spiritual groups.

Collective efforts have already reached over 34.42 crore citizens, with new partners urged to maximise outreach.

Expanding its partnerships under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, the government on Wednesday signed agreements with four spiritual organisations to strengthen grassroots awareness, prevention, recovery and social mobilisation against substance abuse.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment signed Memoranda of Understanding with Adhyatm Vigyan Satsang Kendra, Chinmaya Mission, Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan and Hare Krishna Movement in the presence of Ministry Secretary Sudhansh Pant.

Astik Kumar Pandey, Director (Drug Prevention), signed the agreements on behalf of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The respective organisations were represented by: Chandra Singh for Adhyatm Vigyan Satsang Kendra; Prema Vishwanath for Chinmaya Mission; Sadhvi Shitabha Bharti for Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan; and Fateh Chand Sharma for Hare Krishna Movement.

Strengthening Anti-Drug Efforts Through Collaboration

The partnerships form part of the department's continuing efforts under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) to leverage the extensive reach, influence and community networks of spiritual and value-based organisations to strengthen awareness, prevention and social mobilisation against substance abuse, the ministry said in a statement.

On the occasion, Pant said collective efforts of the organisations already associated with the ministry have helped initiatives under the NMBA reach more than 34.42 crore citizens.

He called upon the newly partnered organisations to maximise their outreach and utilise their extensive networks to spread the message against substance abuse.

The Vital Role of Spiritual Organisations in Social Mobilisation

Reiterating the importance of spiritual organisations in advancing the vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat, Pant said their extensive grassroots presence can play a significant role in fostering resilience among individuals and families, reducing the stigma associated with substance use disorders, and encouraging affected persons to seek timely help, treatment and rehabilitation.

The ministry has previously entered into MoUs with The Art of Living, Brahma Kumaris, Sant Nirankari Mission, ISKCON, Shri Ram Chandra Mission, All World Gayatri Pariwar, Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Dhanwantari Ashram and the University of Patanjali.