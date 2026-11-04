Govt extends Agniveer's tenure by 2 years

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a two-year extension for Agniveers, impacting thousands of soldiers under the Agnipath scheme.

IMAGE: The move came weeks before around 18,000 Agniveers were to exit the armed forces. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The government on Wednesday announced a two-year extension of tenure for Agniveers.

The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani said all Agniveers will be given an opportunity for continuing their engagement in the armed forces.

Under the Agnipath scheme, soldiers were recruited for a four-year term, with a provision to retain only 25 per cent of them in regular services.

The government on Wednesday announced a two-year extension of tenure for Agniveers.

The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The move came weeks before around 18,000 Agniveers were to exit the armed forces.

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani said all Agniveers will be given an opportunity for continuing their engagement in the armed forces.

It will depend on the performance and review of their performance, he said.

Under the Agnipath scheme, soldiers were recruited for a four-year term, with a provision to retain only 25 per cent of them in regular services.