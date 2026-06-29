Govt explores 50% LS seat hike to break delimitation deadlock

The Indian government is actively exploring proposals to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50%, a strategic move designed to address the political concerns of southern states and implement the crucial women's reservation law ahead of the 2029 parliamentary polls.

IMAGE: A view of the Lok Sabha proceedings. Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo/Sansad TV

Key Points Government is considering increasing Lok Sabha seats by 50% to address southern states' concerns.

The move aims to operationalise the women's quota law before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

A fresh draft of the Constitution Amendment Bill proposes keeping existing inter-state seat ratios based on the 1971 Census.

Lok Sabha and Assembly seats will be redrawn based on 2011 Census figures, potentially increasing Lok Sabha seats to 850.

The Bill requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament, with the ruling NDA currently needing more votes.

The government is learnt to be working on multiple formulations to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats for all states by 50 percent to assuage the concerns of southern states, as it seeks to operationalise a fresh draft of the Constitution Amendment Bill on women's quota law.

The draft is being readied keeping in mind the concerns of the southern states that a population-based delimitation exercise would shrink their political power in the Lok Sabha.

The first Bill failed to clear the Lok Sabha test on April 17, as the government could not muster the two-thirds majority required to pass it.

Building on the earlier Bill, the fresh draft is learnt to have proposed keeping the existing inter-state seat ratios intact based on the 1971 Census. But this is one of the formulations the government is working on, and no final decision has been reached, sources said.

Addressing Delimitation Concerns

Lok Sabha and assembly seats will be redrawn based on the 2011 Census figures, as the numbers of the ongoing census are yet to come out.

The Bill will be tabled in Parliament only after the government is confident of the numbers, the sources said. As of now, the ruling National Democratic Alliance has around 300 MPs in the Lok Sabha with three vacancies.

It needs 360 votes to achieve the two-thirds mark.

Implementing Women's Reservation

Under the current law, reservation for women would not be enforceable before 2034, as the process is tied to the completion of the delimitation exercise post the 2027 Census.

To implement it from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, changes were needed in the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, or women's reservation law.

According to the government's plan, Lok Sabha seats will be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's quota law before the 2029 parliamentary polls following a delimitation exercise to be carried out on the basis of the last published census.

According to the Constitution Amendment Bill introduced in April, seats would also be increased in state and UT Assemblies to accommodate 33 percent reservation for women.

The seats reserved for women in Lok Sabha and legislative Assemblies "shall be allotted by rotation to different constituencies in a state or Union territory", the Bill said.