Govt employee among 6 UPPK militants arrested in Manipur

The Manipur police have successfully apprehended six militants from the banned United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) across Imphal Valley districts, disrupting their alleged involvement in extortion, intimidation, and kidnapping.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Six militants, including a minor, from the banned UPPK outfit were arrested in Manipur's Imphal Valley.

The arrests are linked to alleged involvement in extortion, intimidation, and kidnapping activities.

One arrested insurgent, P Koireng Singh, was identified as a state forest department employee.

Security forces seized 23 UPPK letterheads from the arrested individuals.

A separate operation led to the seizure of SBBL guns, cartridges, and the destruction of bunkers in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts.

Six militants, including a minor, allegedly involved in extortion, intimidation and kidnapping, have been arrested in Manipur's Imphal Valley districts, the police said on August 26, Wednesday.

The cadres belonging to the banned outfit United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) were apprehended on Tuesday from different locations in Bishnupur, Imphal East and West districts.

Details Of The Arrests And Seizures

One of the insurgents, identified as 51-year-old P Koireng Singh, was apprehended from Koirengei Forest Gate in Imphal West district. He is a maali (gardener) in the state forest department, an official statement said.

A total of 23 letterheads of UPPK were seized from the possession of the arrested militants, it said, adding that the insurgents confessed to their involvement in kidnapping, extortion and intimidation.

Meanwhile, security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition during a cordon and search operation at Taphou Kuki in Kangpokpi district and adjoining Taphou Liangmai in Senapati district, the statement said. Two SBBL guns, 78 rounds of 12-bore cartridges and empty cases of AK-47 and .22 gun were found.

The operation was conducted by a joint team of the Manipur police and CRPF on Tuesday. Two bunkers in Taphou Kuki and one in Taphou Liangmai were also destroyed during the operation, it added.