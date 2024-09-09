News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Govt confirms mpox in traveller from disease-hit country

Govt confirms mpox in traveller from disease-hit country

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 09, 2024 19:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A man who recently travelled from a country experiencing mpox transmission has tested positive for the disease, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

IMAGE: Health workers inspect passengers arriving from high-risk countries for monkeypox symptoms at Chennai International Airport. Photograph: ANI Photo

"The previously suspected case of mpox has been verified as a travel-related infection. Laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of mpox virus of the West African clade-2 in the patient," it said.

 

The ministry said that it is an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards.

It is not a part of the current public health emergency reported by WHO which is regarding clade 1 of mpox, it underlined.

"The individual, a young male who recently travelled from a country experiencing ongoing mpox transmission, is currently isolated at a designated tertiary care isolation facility. The patient remains clinically stable and is without any systemic illness or comorbidities," the ministry said.

The case aligns with earlier risk assessments and continues to be managed according to established protocols, it said, adding that public health measures, including contact tracing and monitoring, are actively in place to ensure the situation is contained.

"There is no indication of any widespread risk to the public at this time," the health ministry stated.

The World Health Organisation last month declared mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern for the second time in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Risk of mpox surge very low in India: Official sources
Risk of mpox surge very low in India: Official sources
Mpox a global public health emergency: WHO
Mpox a global public health emergency: WHO
Centre reviews mpox situation, says can't rule out...
Centre reviews mpox situation, says can't rule out...
World Boxing's clarion call to save Olympic dream
World Boxing's clarion call to save Olympic dream
From IPL humiliation to Test debut: Rise of Yash Dayal
From IPL humiliation to Test debut: Rise of Yash Dayal
England to unleash Archer for ODIs against Aus
England to unleash Archer for ODIs against Aus
Shubman Gill's warning: Don't underestimate Bangladesh
Shubman Gill's warning: Don't underestimate Bangladesh

More like this

Prevent undue panic: Centre advises states on mpox

Prevent undue panic: Centre advises states on mpox

Suspected Mpox case in India, being monitored

Suspected Mpox case in India, being monitored

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances