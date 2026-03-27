HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Govt clears Rs 2.38 lakh cr defence buys of S-400, transport aircraft

Govt clears Rs 2.38 lakh cr defence buys of S-400, transport aircraft

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 19:30 IST

x

The defence ministry has approved a significant procurement of military hardware, including S-400 missile systems and medium transport aircraft, to modernise its air force and enhance national security.

IMAGE: File image of S-400 air defence system. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • The approved acquisitions include the S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile system to counter enemy air threats.
  • Medium transport aircraft will replace the existing AN32 and IL76 fleets, enhancing strategic airlift capabilities.
  • Remotely piloted strike aircraft will provide offensive counter-air capabilities and stealth intelligence.
  • Overhaul of Su-30 aero engines will extend the aircraft's service life and operational readiness.

The defence ministry on Friday cleared procurement of weapons and military hardware worth Rs 2.38 lakh crore including S-400 missiles and medium transport aircraft.

The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

 

"For the Indian Air Force, proposals were cleared for the procurement of medium transport aircraft, S-400 long range surface-to-air missile system, remotely piloted strike aircraft and overhaul of Su-30 aero engine aggregates," the defence ministry said.

It said the induction of medium transport aircraft by replacing the transport fleet of AN32 and IL76 will meet the strategic, tactical and operational airlift requirements of the services.

"The S-400 system will counter enemy long-range air vectors targeting vital areas, while the remotely piloted strike aircraft will enable undertaking offensive counter and coordinated air operations, also providing stealth intelligence, surveillance and recognition activities," the ministry said.

"The overhaul of Su-30 aero engine and its aggregates will increase the service life of the aircraft and fulfil the operational requirement of the Air Force," it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

MoD approves procurement of Rs 8357-cr military hardware
MoD approves procurement of Rs 8357-cr military hardware
India to buy military equipment worth Rs 7,965 crore
India to buy military equipment worth Rs 7,965 crore
Boost to India's military prowess, Rs 76,390cr worth equipment okayed
Boost to India's military prowess, Rs 76,390cr worth equipment okayed
Govt okays maritime aircraft among Rs 84,560-cr defence buy
Govt okays maritime aircraft among Rs 84,560-cr defence buy
India to buy Russian S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems
India to buy Russian S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Watch: Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah takes oath as Prime Minister of Nepal3:53

Watch: Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah takes oath...

Kriti Sanon Leaves Fans Speechless with Her Style1:00

Kriti Sanon Leaves Fans Speechless with Her Style

Massive Landslide in Ramban Brings NH44 to a Standstill2:00

Massive Landslide in Ramban Brings NH44 to a Standstill

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO