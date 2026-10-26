Govt clears Rs 2 lakh cr defence buy; Kamikaze drones, choppers in focus

For the Army, approval was accorded for the procurement of high mobility vehicles, self-propelled tracked gun system, gun shot response system, light multi-role helicopters, very short-range air defence system and counter unmanned aerial system.

IMAGE: Indian Army displays ‘Kamikaze’ drone at IIT Jammu Expo, February 17, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a major defence acquisition push, India on Monday cleared procurement of a range of military platforms and weapon systems, including light multi-role helicopters, long-range Kamikaze drones and radars, at a cost of Rs 2.12 lakh crore to boost the combat prowess of the defence forces.

Key Points The procurement proposals were approved by the DAC, the defence ministry's highest decision-making body on military procurement. It was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The DAC also cleared the acquisition of other unmanned aerial system, surveillance aerial vehicles, integrated surveillance and strike system and long-range Kamikaze drone system for the Army.

The VSHORADS will engage new-generation small-size aerial threats, while C-UAS will enhance the survivability of tanks in the modern battlefield. The surveillance and drone systems will enhance the surveillance and targeting capabilities of the Indian Army./li>

The procurement proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the defence ministry's highest decision-making body on military procurement. It was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The DAC accorded acceptance of necessity (AoN) or in-principle administrative approval to various capital acquisition proposals of an estimated cost of about Rs 2,12,000 crore, the defence ministry said.

For the Indian Army, approval was accorded for the procurement of high mobility vehicles (HMVs), self-propelled tracked gun system, gun shot response system (GSRS), light multi-role helicopters (LMRH), very short-range air defence system (VSHORADS) and counter unmanned aerial system (C-UAS), it said.

The DAC also cleared the acquisition of other unmanned aerial system, surveillance aerial vehicles, integrated surveillance and strike system and long-range Kamikaze drone system for the Army.

While the HMVs are expected to enhance operational capabilities, logistical support and mobility in challenging terrains, the self-propelled tracked gun system will provide mobility and firepower to mechanised formations.

The GSRS will serve as a force multiplier, providing real-time situational awareness, the ministry said.

It said the LMRH will be used by both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force for a range of purposes including reconnaissance and surveillance, combat, search and rescue of troops, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The VSHORADS will engage new-generation small-size aerial threats, while C-UAS will enhance the survivability of tanks in the modern battlefield. The surveillance and drone systems will enhance the surveillance and targeting capabilities of the Indian Army, according to the ministry.

For the Indian Navy, approval was given for the procurement of active offboard decoy system (AODS) and other major naval platforms. The AODS will enhance the credibility of anti-missile defence, especially against modern anti-ship missiles of adversaries, the ministry said.

The indigenously designed and constructed major naval platforms will possess modern-day warfare capabilities and enhance the combat capability of the navy, it said.

The DAC approved procurement of helicopters, air defence systems and weapons and mobile X-band Doppler weather radar system to enhance the air defence and warfighting capabilities of the force.

"The procurement of special utility helicopters will help the Indian Air Force to meet the important air transport requirements. The X-band Doppler weather radar system will provide high-resolution, localised weather surveillance in forward areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Out of the total AoNs accorded, approximately 82 per cent of the procurements will be made from the Indian industry, it noted.