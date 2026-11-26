Parliament is poised to reconvene on November 30, 2026, for a special sitting, with strong indications pointing towards the reintroduction of the crucial delimitation-linked women's reservation bill, a move facilitated by an unprecedented procedural decision to keep the Monsoon Session technically alive.

IMAGE: A view of the Parliament of India. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Parliament will reconvene on November 30, 2026 (Lok Sabha) and December 2, 2026 (Rajya Sabha) for essential government business.

The Monsoon Session 2026 was never formally prorogued, allowing the government to recall Parliament on short notice without a presidential summons.

The special sitting is expected to conclude on December 3, 2026, with the reintroduction of the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill highly anticipated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously criticised opposition for blocking the bill and assured 'Nari Shakti' that justice will be delivered.

Parliament is set to reconvene on short notice from November 30, 2026, for essential government business, including the potential reintroduction of the women's reservation bill, leveraging a historical procedural decision to keep the monsoon session technically alive.

Special Session Announced

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the Lok Sabha will reconvene on November 30, 2026, and the Rajya Sabha on December 2, 2026, for essential government business.

This short-notice recall is possible because the monsoon session 2026 was adjourned sine die but never formally prorogued by the President, creating the longest unprorogued gap in India's constitutional history.

Not proroguing the session allowed the government to reconvene Parliament directly via the Speaker and Chairman without the usual 14-day presidential summons.

Women's Reservation Bill on Agenda

The special sitting is expected to conclude on December 3, 2026, with indications that the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill may be reintroduced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously criticised an opposition party for blocking the women's reservation bill and assured that justice will be delivered to 'Nari Shakti'.

The government has proposed a special sitting of Parliament from November 30 to transact "essential" business, amid indications that the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill may be reintroduced.

"The government has requested Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday.

Subject to exigencies of the business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on December 3, 2026, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said on X.

PM Modi's Stance on Women's Representation

The development comes on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that no force can stop the delivery of justice to women and blamed "one opposition party" for the defeat in Parliament of the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill, giving 33 per cent reservation to women.

In a signed article that appeared in major newspapers on Thursday, Modi said, "The journey of our Constitution would be incomplete without recognising the remarkable women who helped shape it. But what happened earlier this year should fill our hearts with shame."

The prime minister said the legislation aimed at giving women adequate representation in legislative bodies was disallowed from being passed by one opposition party, once again showing its "disdain for constitutional values".

"I assure the 'Nari Shakti' of India that no force can prevent us from ensuring that justice is done to them," he said.