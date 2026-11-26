Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has demanded an explanation from the state government over its alleged failure to comply with a Supreme Court directive regarding the lighting of the Karthigai deepam at the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai.

IMAGE: A visual of the lit 'Karthigai Deepam' at Uchi Pillaiyar Deepa Mandapam on Thirupparankundram hill, in Madurai, November 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has sought an explanation from the state government regarding non-compliance with a Supreme Court directive.

The directive concerned lighting the Karthigai deepam at a stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai.

The Karthigai Deepam was lit on Tuesday at the customary Deepa Mandapam, not the court-directed stone pillar.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear applications, including contempt petitions, seeking directions on the matter.

The temple's Board of Trustees prioritised religious traditions, while priests disassociated from this decision.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has sought an explanation from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government over alleged non-compliance with a Supreme Court directive to light the Karthigai deepam at the stone pillar atop the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai, official sources have said.

Governor Questions Deepam Lighting Compliance

A letter has been sent to the government asking to furnish official information related to the matter, and specific police instructions followed on the ground, the sources told PTI.

The Karthigai Deepam (lamp) was lit at the customary Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillayar Temple on Tuesday, and not at a spot on the hill where the stone pillar stands. The SC had earlier directed a one-time lighting of the lamp on the stone pillar.

The apex court on Thursday said it will hear on Friday applications seeking directions for lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam at the stone pillar atop the Thirupparankundram hill.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said the registry will verify the filing of the applications, including contempt petitions.

Hours after lighting the Karthigai Deepam on Tuesday at the customary location, and skipping the court-directed stone pillar, the temple's board of trustees asserted that long-standing religious traditions must take precedence.

However, the Thirupparankundram temple priests (sthanikars) disassociated themselves from the board's decision.