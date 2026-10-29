Rajasthan Dummy Candidate Scam: Govt Employee Held For Rs 12 Lakh Deal

Discover how a government employee's arrest in Rajasthan has exposed a widespread dummy candidate and fake degree racket linked to the Physical Education Teacher Recruitment Examination-2022.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A government employee was arrested on Thursday for allegedly appearing as a dummy candidate in the Rajasthan Physical Education Teacher Recruitment Examination-2022.

The accused, Veerma Ram Bishnoi, allegedly received Rs 12 lakh to appear for candidate Bharmal Ram, who later secured a government job.

Investigation revealed Bharmal Ram allegedly used a forged degree from Shri Satya Sai University, Sehore, during the selection process.

Rajasthan Police's SOG has already arrested three individuals, including the university's vice-chancellor, in connection with the alleged fake degree racket.

Bishnoi had also allegedly acted as a dummy candidate in a senior secondary examination in 2004, leading to a case being registered in Jalore district.

A government employee has been arrested for allegedly appearing as a dummy candidate in the Rajasthan Physical Education Teacher Recruitment Examination-2022 in exchange for Rs 12 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Investigation Uncovers Wider Racket

Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Vishal Bansal said the accused, Veerma Ram Bishnoi (45), a resident of Sanchore, surrendered before a court and was subsequently arrested and taken into police custody.

Bishnoi, posted as a junior assistant at the Jaswantpura sub-divisional office in Jalore district, had allegedly appeared in the examination on behalf of candidate Bharmal Ram, who subsequently secured a government job as a physical education teacher.

The examination was conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board on December 25, 2022.

Bansal said the investigation also revealed that Bharmal Ram had allegedly used a forged degree from Shri Satya Sai University, Sehore, during the selection process.

Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has already arrested three people, including the university's vice-chancellor, in connection with the alleged fake degree racket.

Police said Bishnoi had also allegedly appeared as a dummy candidate in a senior secondary examination in 2004, for which a case was registered in Jalore district.