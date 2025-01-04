Gorge Soros, Hillary Clinton get Medal of Freedom from Biden

US President Joe Biden has named former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, football superstar Lionel Messi, former Defence Secretary late Ashton Carter, and controversial investor George Soros, along with 14 others for the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom.

IMAGE: Investor George Soros. Photograph: @georgesoros/X

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the Nation's highest civilian honour, would be presented to the awardees at a White House ceremony by Biden Saturday afternoon.

The prestigious award is presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours, the White House said Saturday.

Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else. These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place.

They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world, the White House said.

Clinton made history many times over decades in public service, including as the first First Lady elected to the US Senate. After serving as Secretary of State, she became the first woman nominated for president by a major US political party, the White House said.

Soros is an investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations.

Through his network of foundations, partners and projects in more than 120 countries, Soros has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice, the White House said.

Soros, 94, in the recent past has spoken openly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ruling BJP believe that he tried to interfere in Indian elections.

In the last session of Parliament, the BJP raised the issue of alleged "links" of Congress leaders with Soros-backed outfits involved in "anti-India" activities, triggering vociferous protests from the opposition.

Congress, however, trashed these allegations

In 2020, Soros slammed the Modi government while addressing an event at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, saying nationalism was making headway and the "biggest setback" was seen in India.

Lionel Messi is the most decorated player in the history of professional soccer. He supports healthcare and education programmes for children around the world through the Leo Messi Foundation and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, the White House said.

Fannie Lou Hamer, who transformed the struggle for racial justice in America, and Ashton Carter, who served as the 25th Secretary of Defence and devoted his career to making the nation safer for all, are being awarded the Medal of Freedom posthumously.

Robert Francis Kennedy is remembered as an Attorney General who fiercely combatted racial segregation, and as a United States Senator who sought to address poverty and inequality in the country and George W Romney, a businessman who served as the chairman and president of American Motors Corporation, are also being awarded posthumously.

Jose Andres, renowned Spanish-American culinary innovator who popularised tapas in the United States; Bono the frontman for legendary rock band U2 and a pioneering activist against AIDS and poverty; Michael J. Fox, an actor who has won five Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Grammy Award; and Tim Gill, a visionary entrepreneur whose work has advanced LGBTQI rights and equality, are other recipients of the award.

Other awardees are Jane Goodall, a world-renowned ethologist and conservationist; Earvin Magic Johnson, a legendary retired basketball player who led the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships; and Ralph Lauren, a fashion designer who redefined the fashion industry with a lifestyle brand that embodies timeless elegance and American tradition.

William Sanford Nye inspired and influenced generations of American students as Bill Nye the Science Guy.

David M Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group, where he built one of the most successful global investment firms is renowned for his philanthropy and generous support for the restoration of historic landmarks and the country's cultural institutions.

George Stevens, Jr, an award-winning writer, director, author, and playwright; Denzel Washington, an actor, director, and producer who has won two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, two Golden Globes, and the 2016 Cecil B DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award and Anna Wintour, a renowned fashion icon who has led Vogue as editor-in-chief since 1988, will also be presented with the Medal of Freedom.