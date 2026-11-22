An FIR has been registered against Gorakhpur University Vice-Chancellor K P Singh and three others in Bareilly following the alleged suicide of a farmer embroiled in a land dispute, sparking a police investigation into charges of abetment and fraud.

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Key Points Gorakhpur University Vice-Chancellor K P Singh, his wife, and two others face an FIR after a farmer allegedly died by suicide over a land dispute.

The deceased farmer, Bhagwan Singh (55), was cremated on Sunday after his family initially refused, demanding action against the accused and restoration of the disputed land.

The FIR, registered on a complaint by the deceased's son, includes charges of abetment of suicide, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and criminal intimidation.

The complaint alleges that the accused fraudulently grabbed the land in connivance with revenue and consolidation officials.

Police stated the farmer allegedly consumed poison on November 20, leaving a purported dying declaration and mentioning a suicide note.

Police have registered an FIR against Gorakhpur University Vice-Chancellor K P Singh, his wife and two others after a farmer allegedly died by suicide over a land dispute, officials said.

Investigation Into Farmer's Death

The deceased, Bhagwan Singh (55), was cremated on Sunday. After his death on November 20 in Pachpera village, his family had refused to perform the last rites, demanding action against the accused, restoration of the disputed land and compensation.

The FIR was registered on a complaint by the deceased's son, Bhagat Singh, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to abetment of suicide, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, the officials said.

Allegations Of Fraud And Intimidation

The named accused include Prof Krishna Pal Singh (K P Singh), his wife Sanjesh, Sanjeev Kumar Rathi and Anuj Kumar, along with unidentified others.

According to the complaint, Bhagwan Singh had purchased agricultural land in the village in 1995.

The complainant alleged that the accused, in connivance with revenue and consolidation officials, fraudulently got orders passed and arranged a fake sale deed to grab the land.

The family also alleged that Bhagwan Singh was threatened with eviction and false criminal cases, causing him severe mental distress.

Police said the farmer allegedly consumed poison on November 20 and held the accused responsible in a purported dying declaration. It is claimed that he also mentioned having written a suicide note.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said the case had been registered and an investigation was underway.

Tension prevailed in the area following the incident, prompting deployment of police personnel and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Baheri, the village and the local gurdwara.

District Magistrate Avinash Singh and the SSP visited the area to review the situation. The family agreed to perform the last rites after the registration of the FIR.