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Gorakhpur Police Uncover Major Cyber Fraud Racket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 20:09 IST

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Gorakhpur Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated cyber fraud operation, arresting three individuals involved in a fake merchant QR code racket that channelled crores of rupees from online scams across multiple states.

Key Points

  • Three alleged cyber fraudsters, including mastermind Sanket Rai, were arrested in Gorakhpur for running a fake merchant QR code racket.
  • The accused allegedly used forged documents to create merchant accounts on digital payment platforms.
  • They generated QR codes and arranged mule bank accounts using fake IDs to receive and withdraw money from cyber fraud.
  • Police recovered forged PAN cards, bank details, and Aadhaar card photographs from their possession.
  • Preliminary investigation revealed transactions worth crores of rupees linked to cyber fraud cases in several states.

Three alleged cyber fraudsters were arrested from a rented apartment here for allegedly running a fake merchant QR code racket to route money obtained through cyber crimes, police said on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Sanket Rai of Kushinagar, Touheed Alam of Gorakhnath and Raj Singh of Shahpur. Police said Rai was the alleged mastermind of the gang.

How The Cyber Fraud Racket Operated

Superintendent of Police (City) Nimish Patil said the accused allegedly used forged documents to create merchant accounts on digital payment platforms and generated QR codes to receive, transfer and withdraw money obtained through cyber fraud. The accused also allegedly arranged mule bank accounts using fake identity documents and linked them with QR codes and sound boxes to avoid detection.

 

Police recovered forged PAN cards, bank details and Aadhaar card photographs from their possession. Preliminary investigation revealed transactions worth crores of rupees linked to cyber fraud cases in several states. Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the gang, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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