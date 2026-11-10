Family Alleges Murder Over Land Dispute After Man Found Hanging

The mysterious death of a 21-year-old man found hanging in Gorakhpur has sparked a police investigation, with his family alleging murder linked to a land dispute while authorities await the post-mortem report.

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Key Points A 21-year-old man, Sagar Nishad, was found hanging inside his house on Tuesday in Gorakhpur.

His family alleges he was killed over an ongoing land dispute.

Police suspect suicide but are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.

Sagar had an argument with his mother on Monday, after which she and his father were not home, leaving him alone.

His sister, Chandni, found him hanging around noon on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old man was found hanging inside his house on Tuesday, with his family alleging that he was killed over a land dispute, officials said.

Investigation Underway In Gorakhpur

Police, though suspecting suicide, said the exact cause of death would be established once the post-mortem report is received.

The deceased has been identified as Sagar Nishad (21), a resident of Madhavpur within the Tiwari­pur police station limits, the officials said.

Sagar's parents, Arvind Nishad and Subhagi Devi, live in the same house, while his sister Chandni lives with her in-laws nearby.

According to a preliminary inquiry, Sagar, who worked as a painter, had an argument with his mother on Monday, following which she left for her parental home. His father also did not return home that night, leaving Sagar alone in the house.

On Tuesday, Chandni came to the house around noon and found her brother hanging. Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the scene and informed the police.

Sagar's parents, who reached home after they were informed about the incident, alleged that their son was killed due to an ongoing land dispute.

Pankaj Kumar, in-charge of the local police outpost, said the actual cause of death would be known only after the autopsy report is received.