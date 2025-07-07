Gorakhpur girl returns to school after Yogi's help

Forced to drop out because of financial constraints four months ago, Class 7 student Pankhuri Tripathi returned to school on Monday, days after her story became a political talking point for both the government and the opposition.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers sweets to a child during 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple, in Gorakhpur on June 6, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

During Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Janta Darshan at Gorakhpur temple on July 1, the student of Saraswati Shishu Mandir had pleaded for fee exemption.

Moved by her plea, Adityanth assured that her education would not be disrupted.

"If the school does not waive the fees, the government will," the CM had assured.

However, the school did not budge and when on July 5, Pankhuri and her family visited the school with a formal application regarding the waiver, the principal allegedly refused.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also took up the girl's matter and criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government.

In a post on X, Yadav had said, 'Those who are busy collecting donations cannot be expected to waive a child's fees. This is the real face behind the slogan Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.'

However, on July 6, the family received a call from the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Amarkant Singh's office, informing that Pankhuri could rejoin the school from Monday.

"We also received a formal admission letter. We are grateful to CM Adityanath for fulfilling his promise, even if it took a few days," Pankhuri's father Rajiv Tripathi said.

On Monday, the girl's father Rajiv Tripathi accompanied her to school, while her mother Meenakshi packed her favourite meal of 'puri-sabzi'.

A beaming Pankhuri thanked 'CM sir' for ensuring her return to school. He (Adityanath) keeps his word, she said.

"I am extremely happy to be back in school," she told reporters.

"I thank CM Yogi (Adityanath), my principal, and vice principal. The CM had assured me that my education would continue, and my school fees would be waived," Pankhuri said.

She also said that representatives from Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had approached her with financial assistance but 'I refused the offer because CM Yogi fulfilled his promise and ensured my admission'.

With a video of the girl praising Adityanath and criticising Yadav doing the rounds, the SP chief on Monday advised administrative officials in Gorakhpur not to involve children in politics.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav referred to the viral video in which the girl was purportedly heard saying, "Yogi acche hain, Akhilesh bure (Yogi Adityanath is good, Akhilesh is bad".

"I saw the video. We had extended help to the girl, but she said Yogi ji is good, and I am bad. Until now, I believed that there was some good in us. I thank the sister, the daughter, for showing me that we are indeed bad. Those who help in times of trouble are bad," he said sarcastically.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "Children should not be used for politics. It is a dangerous game. One never knows when loyalty may shift or when personal interests take over. Circumstances can change everything."

"This is a game for grown-ups. My only request to the government, IAS officers, and the District Magistrate of Gorakhpur is - don't drag children into this," he said.

He said, "I think I too should take a two or three-week leave to correct myself. Right now, I am the bad one."