Police in Gorakhpur have made significant arrests in a shocking contract killing case, where a transgender person allegedly hired a killer to eliminate a rival's husband over territorial control.

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Key Points Six individuals, including a transgender person named Manchali, have been arrested in Gorakhpur for a contract killing.

The murder victim, Ravikesh Gautam, was the husband of Bijli Kinnar, a rival transgender person.

The motive for the alleged murder plot was a territorial dispute between Manchali and Bijli Kinnar.

Ravikesh Gautam was killed on November 19 when armed men opened fire on him and Bijli Kinnar.

The main shooter, Sheru alias Mitrapal, is still absconding, while Manchali allegedly contracted him through Ajay Sharma.

A transgender person allegedly hired a contract killer to eliminate the husband of a rival over territorial control, police said on Thursday, announcing the arrest of six people in connection with the murder.

Gorakhpur Police Uncover Murder Plot

The main shooter, Sheru, alias Mitrapal, is still absconding, they said.

The six arrested on Thursday were identified as Dharmaprakash, alias Ankit Kumar, Karan Kumar, Durgesh Kumar, alias Lalu, Suraj Kumar, Manchali, alias Sunny Kinnar, and Ajay Sharma.

Superintendent of Police (South) Dinesh Puri said police recovered two illegal pistols, five cartridges, four mobile phones, a car and a motorcycle from their possession.

According to police, Manchali had an old rivalry with another transgender person, Bijli Kinnar, over the division of their areas. So she allegedly conspired to kill Bijli and her husband, Ravikesh Gautam.

On November 19, Ravikesh was returning from Bhainsa Bazar village with Bijli and a few others when armed men opened fire at them near Kalani turn in Gagaha area from a car. Ravikesh died on the spot, while Bijli was wounded.

Police said Manchali contracted Sheru through Ajay Sharma for the attack, and Sheru roped in more people.