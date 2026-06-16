Google removes Telegram from Play Store over NEET re-exam paper leak fears

Google has delisted the popular messaging app Telegram from its Play Store in India, with Apple anticipated to follow, in a significant move by the government to curb potential paper leaks ahead of the crucial NEET-UG re-examination.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Google has delisted the Telegram messaging app from its Play Store in India, with Apple expected to follow suit, in response to a government order.

The government's directive aims to prevent paper leaks during the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21, following allegations of malpractice in the previous exam.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued the order under Section 69A of the IT Act, restricting Telegram access until June 22, 2026, and requiring the disabling of its message-editing feature until June 30.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) have been actively monitoring and taking down fraudulent Telegram channels related to exam leaks.

Digital advocacy groups have criticised the move as a "disproportionate" and "band-aid solution" that affects legitimate users and may not fully address the issue of exam fraud across platforms.

Google has removed messaging app Telegram from its Play Store, and Apple is likely to follow suit in compliance with a government order, sources aware of the development said on Tuesday.

The government has ordered Google and Apple to delist the Telegram app from their app stores till June 22 to check paper leaks during the upcoming re-examination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on June 21.

The nationwide examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate medical institutes.

The agency cancelled the previous exam held on May 20 amid allegations of paper leak.

Government's Stance on Exam Integrity

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the restriction on Telegram till June 22 was part of efforts to ensure that the June 21 re-test is conducted without malpractice.

"We will not let anything go wrong. We will take all possible actions to ensure that the examination is conducted without any malpractice," Singh told PTI.

Android phone users, while trying to download the Telegram app from the Google Play Store, see the message 'this app is not available'.

Those who have already downloaded the app may face restrictions while using it.

Existing Telegram accounts continued to remain operational. While Apple's App Store was showing the app, the new account could not be activated on iPhones.

Telegram's Message Editing Feature Under Scrutiny

Sources told PTI that the government is in discussion with Telegram to temporarily disable the message editing feature till June 30, which allows existing users to edit their old messages as well as add any new content.

"The government has asked Google and Apple to delist the app temporarily. Google has done it. Apple will also be doing it," a source said on condition of anonymity.

Sources said that any individual could search for a group on Telegram and join it without requiring permission from the group administrator.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acting on recommendations made by the NTA, has issued a direction under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricting access to the Telegram platform in India for a defined and limited period ending June 22, 2026, covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath.

A separate direction requires Telegram to disable in India the message-editing feature for already-posted messages till June 30, addressing the specific structural feature through which the platform has been used to fabricate after-the-event 'paper leak' evidence in respect of national examinations, NTA said in a statement.

Coordination Against Fraud and Misinformation

It said the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has served as the principal nodal agency, coordinating the operational response to the Telegram-based fraud and misinformation targeting NEET candidates.

According to the agency, acting on inputs from the NTA, state law enforcement agencies, including the police forces of Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan, and its own monitoring efforts, I4C secured the prompt takedown of a 'substantial number' of Telegram channels, groups and bots that openly advertised fraudulent and misleading purposes.

Criticism from Digital Advocacy Groups

The decision of the government to single out Telegram has earned criticism from digital advocacy and public policy entities.

Public policy firm IGAP said that for an examination of the NEET scale and consequence, the state has a legitimate interest in acting against fake paper-leak claims, organised cheating networks and fraud that can create panic among students and families.

"Restricting access to Telegram affects many ordinary users who may have nothing to do with the misconduct. Students, coaching groups, teachers, professionals, journalists, small businesses and communities also use Telegram for legitimate purposes. So the issue is not whether the government can act to protect NEET. It clearly can. The harder question is whether a platform-level restriction is the least intrusive way to address a particular pattern of misuse," IGAP Partner Dhruv Garg said.

He further said that paper leak rumours and exam fraud do not travel only through Telegram.

They can move across other platforms and closed groups as well.

"So if Telegram is being singled out, the justification should be Telegram-specific. It should rest on particular channels or bots, repeat offenders, platform design features, or a pattern of non-compliance that made narrower action inadequate," Garg said.

Digital advocacy group The Internet Freedom Foundation criticised the government's curbs on Telegram and disabling its message-editing feature ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam, calling the move a band-aid solution and a 'disproportionate' response to exam fraud.

In a statement on X, the digital rights advocacy outfit expressed its objection to the directions announced today in the National Testing Agency's press release.

'Shutting down Telegram is a band-aid solution and is a disproportionate answer to exam fraud. On the NTA's recommendation, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricted access to the whole of Telegram in India until 22 June 2026, and has separately ordered the platform to switch off message-editing for every Indian user until 30 June 2026,' it said.