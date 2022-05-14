News
'Good luck and goodbye': Sunil Jakhar quits Congress

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 14, 2022 14:38 IST
“Good luck and goodbye Congress”, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar said on Saturday while announcing his decision to quit the Congress that last month removed him from all party positions for alleged anti-party activities.

The disgruntled leader, whose decision comes during the party's three-day ‘Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, went live on his Facebook page to make the announcement.

“It is my parting gift to the party. Good luck and goodbye Congress,” Jakhar said while announcing his decision to part ways with the Congress party.

The former Punjab Congress chief had been upset with the party for serving him a show-cause notice on April 11.

 

However, Jakhar chose not to reply to the Congress disciplinary committee panel.

The former MP had criticised former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and termed him a "liability" for the party after the Congress lost to the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

Jakhar had rejected the charges against him and had said his statement was twisted and taken out of context. He had also expressed regret if anybody was hurt by his comments.

He had earlier created a flutter when he claimed that 42 MLAs wanted him to be the chief minister and only two backed Channi following the unceremonious exit of Amarinder Singh last year.

Jakhar was among the front-runners for the chief ministerial post after Amarinder Singh was unseated last year.

His chances were scuttled after party leader Ambika Soni said the party should go with a Sikh face.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
