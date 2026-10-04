Gonda Court Hands Life Sentence To Father, Son In Double Murder Case

A Gonda court has delivered life imprisonment to a father and son for the brutal murder of a young couple, highlighting the tragic consequences of honour-related violence in Uttar Pradesh.

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Key Points A court in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced a father and his son to life imprisonment for the murder of a young couple.

Kriparam and his son Raghavram were convicted for killing 18-year-old Aarti Chaurasia and 19-year-old Satish Chaurasia.

The murders occurred after Kriparam found his daughter Aarti in a compromising position with Satish, leading to both being beaten to death.

Satish's body was found in a sugarcane field, while Aarti's body was taken to Ayodhya and buried near the Saryu River.

The investigation revealed that Aarti and Satish had been in a two-year relationship, which Aarti's family opposed.

A court here has sentenced a father and his son to life imprisonment for killing a young couple nearly three years ago, an official said on Sunday.

Gonda Court Delivers Justice

District and Sessions Judge Durg Narain Singh on Saturday sentenced Kriparam and his son Raghavram to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on each, District Government Counsel (Criminal) Basant Kumar Shukla said.

According to Shukla, Kriparam had found his 18-year-old daughter Aarti Chaurasia in a compromising position with 19-year-old Satish Chaurasia, a fellow villager, at their home on the night of August 21, 2023.

He then summoned his son Raghavram and the two allegedly beat Satish to death. Aarti, who had rushed to save Satish, was also killed, he said.

Satish's body was dumped in a nearby sugarcane field and recovered by police the next morning around 8 am based on information provided by villagers.

During the investigation, police found that Aarti's body had been taken to Ayodhya, about 60 km away, and buried near a cremation ground on the banks of the Saryu River.

Police arrested the two accused on August 23, 2023, and sent them to jail.

The investigation revealed that Aarti had been in a relationship with Satish for about two years and wanted to marry him, but her family opposed the relationship, Shukla said.