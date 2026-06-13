Court Orders Case Against 69 Indian Bank Staff In Rs 5 Crore Embezzlement

Police in Gonda have booked 69 former and serving Indian Bank employees for allegedly embezzling nearly Rs 5 crore from a union account, highlighting a significant bank fraud case spanning over two decades.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Police in Gonda have booked 69 Indian Bank officers and employees for allegedly embezzling nearly Rs 5 crore.

The case was registered following a court order based on a complaint from the Indian Bank Employees Credit Cooperative Society Ltd.

The alleged embezzlement, involving Rs 3.60 crore initially, occurred between 1997 and 2020, with the amount now totalling Rs 4.90 crore.

Accused staff, ranging from clerical to senior managers, had previously given a written undertaking to return the funds but failed to do so.

A case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation is underway.

Police have booked 69 former and serving officers and employees of an Indian Bank branch here on charges of embezzling nearly Rs 5 crore from a union account, officials said on Saturday.

The case was registered on the orders of a court on a complaint filed by Ravindra Kumar Srivastava, secretary of the Indian Bank Employees Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, police said.

Allegations Of Embezzlement And Misuse Of Position

According to the FIR, 69 officers and employees posted in various capacities at the main branch of Indian Bank (formerly Allahabad Bank) between 1997 and 2020 allegedly misused their positions and duties to embezzle Rs 3.60 crore from the society's account. With the passage of time, the amount has risen to Rs 4.90 crore, police said.

City Circle Officer Anand Rai said the complainant had earlier approached senior bank officials regarding the matter. Following the complaint, an inquiry was assigned to the Lead Bank Manager.

During the inquiry, all the accused allegedly gave a written undertaking to deposit the embezzled amount along with interest into the society's account in order to settle the matter, but later failed to honour the commitment and did not return the money, the FIR stated.

Court Intervention And Ongoing Investigation

Rai said the complainant subsequently approached the court, following which directions were issued for registration of a case.

Station House Officer of Kotwali Nagar police station Vindeshwari Mani Tripathi said a case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code on the orders of the chief judicial magistrate. The investigation has been entrusted to Sub-Inspector Sonu Kumar, he said.

Tripathi said the accused include officials and employees ranging from clerical staff to senior managers. The complainant has been asked to provide documentary evidence in support of the allegations, and further legal action will be taken after collection and examination of evidence.