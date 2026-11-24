IMAGE: A devotee pays obeisance at the Golden Temple on Prakash Purab (Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab) in Amritsar. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A devotee takes a dip in the Golden Temple's pond on Prakash Purab. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on Prakash Purab. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees pay obeisance to the Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple on Prakash Purab. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Women devotees prepare a special langar at the Golden Temple on Prakash Purab. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees queue to offer prayers at the Golden Temple on Prakash Purab. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A devotee takes a dip in the Golden Temple's pond on Prakash Purab. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees at the illuminated Golden Temple on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The illuminated Golden Temple on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary, here and below. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A devotee captures the illuminated Golden Temple on her phone. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Watch: Devotees take a dip in the Golden Temple sarovar to mark Guru Nanak Dev's 557th birth anniversary

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff