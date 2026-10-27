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Customs Intercept Passenger With Rs 72 Lakh Gold Paste At Ahmedabad Airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 18:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ahmedabad Customs officials made a significant seizure on Tuesday, apprehending a passenger at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport with 495 grams of 24-karat gold paste valued at over Rs 72 lakh, highlighting ongoing efforts against gold smuggling.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A passenger was arrested at Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday for attempting to smuggle 495 grams of 24-karat gold paste.
  • The seized gold paste is valued at Rs 72.28 lakh.
  • The passenger, Moin Sabin Vahora from Anand district, arrived from Sharjah.
  • Customs officials discovered the gold paste concealed within an additional layer inside his trolley bag.
  • Vahora has been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962, with further investigation underway.

A 29-year-old passenger was arrested at Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday after 495 grams of 24-karat gold paste, valued at Rs 72.28 lakh, was found concealed inside his luggage, a Customs official said.

Customs Intercept Gold Smuggler

The passenger, identified as Moin Sabin Vahora, is a resident of Anand district in Gujarat.

 

He was intercepted by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Ahmedabad Customs upon his arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport from Sharjah, a Customs official said.

"On detailed examination, an additional layer/patch was found inside the passenger's trolley bag. On further examination, a very thin black-coloured plastic sheet was found pasted on the inner side of the layer, leading to the seizure of 495.04 grams of 24-karat gold paste, valued at Rs 72,28,574," according to an official release.

Vahora was arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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gold smugglingahmedabad airportcustoms seizuremoin sabin vahora24-karat gold paste

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