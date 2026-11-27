A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy in Jharkhand's Godda district, leading to the teenager's detention under the POCSO Act and BNS as police investigate the serious incident.

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Key Points A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy at her home in Jharkhand's Godda district on Wednesday.

Police detained the accused teenager on Thursday after an FIR was lodged based on the girl's mother's statement.

The incident occurred when the victim was at home with her younger sister while her mother was out for work.

The accused, who is a neighbour, has been booked under the POCSO Act and the BNS.

The girl's medical examination has been conducted, and her condition is stable, with further investigation underway.

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy at her home in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said on Friday.

Police Detain Teenager In Godda Case

Police detained the teenager on Thursday after lodging an FIR based on the statement of the girl's mother, a senior officer said.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the victim was at home with her younger sister, while her mother was out for work, he said.

"We detained the accused teenager on Thursday and sent him to the juvenile justice home. The girl's medical examination has been conducted and her condition is stable," Rajan Kumar Ram, officer in-charge of Thakurgangti police station, said.

The accused, who is a neighbour, was booked under the POCSO Act and the BNS. Further investigation is underway, he added.