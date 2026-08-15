How Goa's Drone Didi Scheme Is Empowering Women

Goa is pioneering women's empowerment through its innovative Drone Didi Training Scheme, equipping women with advanced drone technology skills to foster new livelihoods and entrepreneurship across the state.

Key Points Goa successfully completed its pilot drone-skilling workshop for 12 women, marking a significant step in technological empowerment.

The state plans to train 100 women annually under the Goa Drone Didi Training Scheme, aiming for 300 certified pilots in three years.

The initiative promotes drone technology, rural livelihoods, and women-led entrepreneurship, aligning with the national Namo Drone Didi programme.

Participants received comprehensive training in drone operation, maintenance, and safety, boosting their confidence for drone-based businesses.

The scheme is part of Goa's vision for a digitally empowered state, fostering a future-ready workforce and economic independence for women.

Goa has completed its first pilot drone-skilling workshop for 12 women, with the state government planning to train 100 women every year under its proposed Goa Drone Didi Training Scheme, officials have said. The initiative is aimed at promoting drone technology, rural livelihoods and women-led entrepreneurship in the state, they said on Friday.

The five-day training programme was conducted under the aegis of the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications and the Goa Information Technology Development Corporation, in collaboration with Garuda Aerospace Ltd, they said.

Goa's Vision For Women Empowerment

During the training, the participants received hands-on exposure to drone technology, flight simulation, assembly, maintenance, operational safety and practical flying procedures. The participants also demonstrated their flying skills during a valedictory ceremony attended by Information Technology Minister Rohan A Khaunte, following which certificates were presented to them.

"Our objective is not simply to train women to fly drones. It is to equip them with the skills and confidence to create livelihoods, build enterprises and participate in the new economy," Khaunte said. He said the initiative was part of the state's broader vision of building a digitally empowered Goa by bringing together women, technology and entrepreneurship.

Expanding Drone Opportunities For Women

The programme is aligned with the Centre's Namo Drone Didi initiative, which seeks to promote the use of drones by women-led self-help groups and create new livelihood opportunities in rural areas, said officials. Under the Goa Drone Policy, the state government is in the process of securing approval for the Goa Drone Didi Training Scheme to expand the initiative across the state. The government will fully sponsor training for 100 women every financial year with the aim of creating 300 certified women drone pilots over three years, officials said.

Real-World Impact And Future Livelihoods

One of the participants, Anu Morajkar, said the training helped her understand the technology beyond its commonly perceived use in photography and videography. "We started with theory, learning how aerodynamic principles connect aeroplanes to drones, followed by simulator training and practical flying sessions," she said. Another participant, Subhi Satardekar, said the training had boosted their confidence to explore drone-based businesses in areas such as photography, events and precision services. The state government said such skilling initiatives were aimed at creating a future-ready workforce and enabling women to use emerging technologies for livelihood generation and entrepreneurship.