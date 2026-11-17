A male teacher in Goa faces serious allegations of stalking and harassing a minor student, leading to a police case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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Key Points A male teacher in Goa's Bicholim taluka is accused of stalking and harassing a minor student.

The teacher allegedly sent messages expressing willingness to speak to the girl and offered a wristwatch.

The school management shifted the student to another class, but the teacher continued attempts to contact her.

Police registered a case under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and relevant stalking provisions based on a complaint.

Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

A male teacher at a government-aided high school in Goa's Bicholim taluka allegedly stalked and harassed a minor student, repeatedly attempting to contact her despite the school changing her class, police said on Tuesday.

Goa Police Register POCSO Case Against Teacher

Based on a complaint by the school management, police registered a case against the accused under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant stalking provisions, an official said.

According to the complaint, the teacher had allegedly sent messages expressing his willingness to speak to the girl and offered to gift her a wristwatch.

After becoming aware of the alleged behaviour, the school management took steps to prevent further contact between the teacher and the student, including shifting her to another class. However, the accused allegedly continued his attempts to approach her, police said.

The girl's parents subsequently took up the matter with the school management, following which a formal complaint was lodged with the police, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.