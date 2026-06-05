Online Trolling Leads To Goa Student's Tragic Suicide

A tragic incident in Goa sees 23-year-old college student Samuel Garvin de Braganca die by suicide following severe online trolling and legal repercussions over a viral video of him dumping garbage, prompting a high-level investigation by the Chief Minister.

Key Points A 23-year-old Goa college student, Samuel Garvin de Braganca, died by suicide after facing intense online trolling.

The trolling stemmed from a viral video showing him dumping garbage by the roadside, which also led to legal action.

Samuel's family stated he went into depression due to the social media harassment.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a thorough investigation into the tragic death.

The family is demanding the arrest of the person who filmed and posted the video online.

A 23-year-old college student allegedly shot himself dead near Mapusa town of North Goa as he faced online trolling after his video of dumping garbage by the roadside went viral and also attracted legal action, police said on Friday. The victim, Samuel Garvin de Braganca, killed himself on Thursday night in the bathroom of his house, a senior police official said.

Goa CM Orders Probe Into Tragic Death

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant directed the police to conduct an in-depth investigation into the matter. Talking to reporters on Friday, Samuel's family members said he went into depression after being trolled on social media over the video. A video of him dumping a garbage bag at the roadside was shot by a person, who later posted it on a social media platform, they said. A complaint was also filed against Samuel over his act at the Mapusa police station, the family members added.

Legal Action And Family's Demand

A senior police official said an FIR was booked against Samuel under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 271 (negligent acts likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) of and also under the Goa Biodegradable Garbage Control Act. Samuel was also called to the police station and was issued a notice under relevant provisions of the law, he said.

After Samuel shot himself, his family rushed him to a hospital in Mapusa where he was declared dead last night, the police said. After his death, the family members demanded the arrest of the person who had shot the video and posted it on social media. Talking to reporters on Friday, CM Sawant said Samuel's death was unfortunate, and that he had directed the police to conduct a thorough probe into the matter.