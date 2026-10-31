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Goa Police Inspector, Woman Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 31, 2026 09:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A police inspector and a woman in North Goa have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl on multiple occasions within a police station.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A police inspector and a woman are accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl multiple times in North Goa.
  • The alleged assaults took place inside the Crime Branch's Ribandar police station on July 25 and October 27.
  • Inspector Vikas Deykar and Ranjini Palyekar have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
  • The accused face sections related to sexual harassment, wrongful confinement, and aggravated sexual assault.

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by a police inspector with the help of a woman inside a police station in North Goa, officials said on Saturday.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Inspector Vikas Deykar and one Ranjini Palyekar, who allegedly facilitated the assaults.

 

The alleged assaults took place at the Crime Branch's Ribandar police station on July 25 and October 27, police said in a statement without elaborating further.

The accused were charged under BNS sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 127 (wrongful confinement), as well as sections 10 and 12 of the POCSO Act pertaining to aggravated sexual assault and harassment.

The Old Goa police station is probing the case, they said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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