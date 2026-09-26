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Goa Police Arrest Man, Detain Minor In Major Drug Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 26, 2026 15:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Goa Police have made a significant drug bust, arresting an Odisha man and detaining a juvenile with over 10 kg of ganja worth Rs 10.5 lakh at the Mapusa interstate bus terminal, highlighting ongoing efforts against narcotics trafficking.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Goa Police arrested a 24-year-old man and detained a 17-year-old youth.
  • Over 10.7 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 10.5 lakh, was seized.
  • The arrests occurred at the Mapusa interstate bus terminal.
  • The adult accused, Gokula Jena, is suspected of using the juvenile for drug supply.
  • A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Goa Police arrested a 24-year-old man, originally from Odisha, and detained a 17-year-old youth for allegedly carrying more than 10.7 kg of ganja valued at Rs 10.5 lakh at Mapusa interstate bus terminal, officials said on Saturday.

Police suspect that the accused, identified as Gokula Jena, had used the juvenile for carrying or supplying the narcotic substance.

 

A case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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