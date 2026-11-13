Goa Police Arrest 24 In Multi-State Cyber Fraud Crackdown

Goa Police have launched a significant crackdown on online fraud, arresting 24 individuals across 16 states and recovering substantial amounts in a three-month operation dubbed 'Cyber Vigil 2.0', aimed at dismantling cybercrime networks and enhancing public awareness.

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Key Points Goa Police arrested 24 people in 37 cybercrime cases involving over Rs 8.21 crore during a three-month operation, 'Cyber Vigil 2.0'.

The operation spanned 16 states and was conducted jointly by North and South Goa district police and the cyber crime police station between August and November.

Authorities secured Rs 15.94 crore through lien marking in suspected fraudulent bank accounts and blocked 1,717 SIM cards, 722 social media handles, and 814 fake websites this year.

Goa Police conducted 80 cybercrime awareness programmes between August and November this year, reaching approximately 8,100 people.

Victims of cyber financial fraud are advised to immediately contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 or register complaints via cybercrime.gov.in.

As part of a major crackdown on online fraud, Goa Police have arrested 24 people in 37 cybercrime cases involving more than Rs 8.21 crore following an operation spanning 16 states, officials said on Friday.

Goa Police's Major Cybercrime Crackdown

Code-named 'Cyber Vigil 2.0', the three-month operation was jointly conducted between August and November by the North and South Goa district police along with the cyber crime police station, deploying 43 special teams to track down online fraudsters, they said.

The drive was aimed at identifying and tracing individuals involved in cyber fraud and other online offences, they said.

The crackdown was carried out under the supervision of North Goa Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta, South Goa SP Akshat Ayush, Cyber SP Jivba Dalvi and DIG (Crime and Range) Ved Prakash Surya, with overall guidance from Inspector General of Police Keshav Ram Chaurasiya and Director General of Police Alok Kumar.

Enforcement Figures And Prevention Measures

Goa Police also released their cybercrime enforcement figures for 2026, stating that Rs 15.94 crore had been secured through lien marking in suspected fraudulent bank accounts.

As many as 1,717 SIM cards, 722 social media handles and 814 fake websites were blocked to prevent their misuse in cyber offences so far this year.

A total of 306 Zero E-FIRs were converted into regular FIRs for investigation, while 644 requests received through the Grievance Redressal Mechanism were resolved, police said, adding that refunds amounting to Rs 1.94 crore were facilitated for fraud victims through the MRM portal.

Public Awareness Campaigns Against Cyber Fraud

In an effort to improve public awareness, the Goa Police conducted 80 cybercrime awareness programmes between August and November this year, reaching approximately 8,100 people across Goa and beyond.

The programmes covered schools, colleges, universities, government departments, banks, hotels, industrial establishments and community organisations.

The participants were sensitised about phishing, OTP and UPI frauds, fake investment schemes, job scams, digital arrests, identity theft, social media impersonation, cyberstalking and online harassment.

The campaign also extended beyond Goa, with two programmes organised at the request of the Commanding Officer of the Naval Base at Karwar. These sessions, conducted for Navy personnel aboard INS Vikramaditya and at the naval base, reached approximately 800 participants.

Goa Police have advised victims of cyber financial fraud to immediately contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 or register complaints through the cybercrime.gov.in portal.