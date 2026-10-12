Goa Nightclub Owners Granted Bail In Health NOC Manipulation Case

A Goa court has granted regular bail to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, in connection with the alleged manipulation of a Health Department NOC to secure an excise licence, a case that emerged after a tragic fire killed 25 people in December 2025.

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Key Points A Goa court on Monday granted regular bail to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, in a case concerning the manipulation of a Health Department NOC.

The accused are charged with forgery and cheating for allegedly using a manipulated Health NOC to secure an excise licence for their establishment.

The alleged forgery was discovered after a fire at the nightclub in December 2025 resulted in 25 fatalities and 50 injuries.

Despite the bail in the NOC manipulation case, the Luthra brothers will remain in Colvale Central Jail due to a High Court order related to the fire tragedy case.

The court imposed stringent bail conditions, including a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each, a ban on leaving India, and prohibitions on contacting prosecution witnesses.

A court in Goa on Monday granted regular bail to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, accused of manipulating a Health Department NOC to obtain the excise licence for the establishment, where a devastating fire killed 25 people last December.

The court observed that no specific instance of the accused influencing witnesses, tampering with evidence or violating bail conditions during their earlier period of liberty had been brought on record.

It also took into account the completion of the investigation and their subsequent surrender in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions.

Bail Conditions And Continued Custody

The accused brothers will, however, remain lodged in Colvale Central Jail in North Goa as the High Court had set aside the bail orders in the fire tragedy case.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Mapusa, passed separate orders allowing the second regular bail application of the accused in a case registered at Mapusa police station.

The court directed each accused to execute a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the same amount. They have been barred from leaving India without prior written permission of the court and from contacting or influencing prosecution witnesses, directly or indirectly.

Allegations Of Forgery And Fire Tragedy

The case was registered on December 13, 2025, following a complaint by Dr Roshan Nazareth, Health Officer at the Primary Health Centre, Candolim.

According to the FIR, the accused duo allegedly manipulated a Health NOC issued to another establishment and submitted it as genuine before the Excise Department to obtain an excise licence for Birch by Romeo Lane at Arpora in North Goa.

The alleged forgery surfaced after the nightclub caught fire in December 2025, killing 25 people.

The fire broke out on December 6, 2025, at the nightclub in Arpora village in North Goa, when it was hosting a dance party. As many as 25 people were killed, and 50 were injured in the incident.

The Luthra brothers were arrested on March 30, 2026, and were initially granted bail by the JMFC on April 8.

However, the Bombay High Court, on August 18, set aside the bail orders and directed them to surrender. The Supreme Court subsequently dismissed their challenges on August 31, granting them an additional two weeks to surrender. Both accused surrendered on September 14 and were remanded to judicial custody.

Accused's Defence And Prosecution's Opposition

In their fresh bail applications, the accused contended that the charge sheet did not establish their personal involvement in preparing or altering the allegedly forged NOC or knowingly submitting it as genuine.

They argued that the documentation for obtaining the excise licence was handled by co-accused Dinesh Khera, while Gauresh Gawas was responsible for uploading the documents.

They also submitted that the investigation had been completed, the charge sheet filed, and the evidence was documentary and electronic in nature.

They contended that their continued custody was unnecessary and that they had not misused their liberty during the approximately five months they remained on bail.

Opposing the applications, the prosecution argued that the material collected during the investigation prima facie indicated the accused's involvement in the alleged forgery and use of the NOC. It also raised concerns about the possibility of witnesses being influenced and the accused evading trial.

Court's Rationale And Strict Directives

In its orders, the court noted that the Bombay High Court had previously examined the material and expressed a prima facie opinion regarding the allegations.

It said the decision on bail did not amount to a finding on the guilt or innocence of the accused, which would be determined during the trial.

While acknowledging concerns arising from their earlier departure to Thailand, the court held that the apprehensions regarding witness influence and absconding could be addressed through stringent conditions.

The court directed the accused to remain personally present on the first three consecutive dates of hearing after their release, cooperate with the trial, furnish their residential address and active mobile number, and comply with other conditions.

The prosecution may seek cancellation of bail in the event of any breach.

The accused face charges under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and other sections pertaining to forgery, cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property of the Indian Penal Code.