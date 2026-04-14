Goa Minister Demands Police Accountability After Viral Videos Show Drugs, Solicitation at Calangute Beach

Goa's tourism industry faces scrutiny as viral videos expose alleged drug dealing and solicitation at Calangute beach, prompting the Tourism Minister to demand immediate police action to safeguard the state's reputation.

IMAGE: All photographs: Ramesh Menon

Key Points Goa's Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte is urging police to take immediate action after viral videos surfaced showing alleged drug dealing and solicitation at Calangute beach.

The minister met with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to discuss the serious nature of the incidents and the need to protect Goa's image as a safe tourist destination.

Khaunte emphasised the importance of curbing illegal touting around beaches, which he believes contributes to such activities.

The minister stressed that tourism is a collective industry requiring support from law enforcement and government departments to function smoothly.

Goa's tourism department is promoting 'Goa Beyond Beaches' to attract tourists with the right intent and diversify the tourism experience.

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Tuesday asserted police must act with responsibility to protect the state's image as a preferred and friendly destination for travellers, comments coming after two clips on drugs and alleged solicitation at a popular beach went viral.

Khaunte met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to discuss the prevailing situation around Calangute beach in North Goa, from where these two videos surfaced and went viral on social media, and said the twin incidents were of serious nature.

In one of the videos, a foreigner is seen being approached at the Calangute beach by two men who apparently offered to sell drugs to him. The second clip, posted by an Instagram account holder, shows a foreign woman allegedly soliciting customers on Calangute-Baga road, a popular tourism destination.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Minister's Call for Accountability

Talking to reporters after meeting the CM, Khaunte said the police inspector in-charge of the area (Calangute) should act responsibly.

"If he fails to act, then he should be held accountable," the minister insisted, stating that such acts spoil image of Goa as a safe and popular tourist destination.

"The chief minister, myself and Calangute MLA Michael Lobo are on the same page (on need to curb illegal activities). But action has to happen from police side," he maintained.

Tackling Illegal Touting

Khaunte said illegal touting around beaches is a major reason for such activities.

"Police have to act against touts. The incidents shown in the videos were of serious nature. I have briefed the chief minister that we need to take action immediately," he said.

Khaunte emphasised tourism is a collective industry, which can function smoothly only with support of law enforcement machinery and different government departments.

The minister maintained that the tourism department has been promoting "Goa Beyond Beaches" and other concepts.

"Tourists have to come (to Goa) with the right intent," he added.