Goa Minister Accused Of Illegal Soil Transport, Obstructing Officials

A Goa forest department official has lodged a police complaint against state minister Subhash Phal Desai, accusing him of obstructing officials and illegally transporting soil from a protected forest area, raising concerns about environmental violations and political interference.

Key Points A Goa forest official lodged a police complaint against state minister Subhash Phal Desai for alleged illegal soil transportation from a reserve area.

Minister Phal Desai and his supporters are accused of preventing forest officials from taking action against the 'illegal activity'.

The complaint details clearing of vegetation, excavation, and transportation of soil, including the uprooting of trees, violating forest laws.

Phal Desai claims the material was being shifted to create a sports ground for local youth, not for commercial sale.

Police reported a minor scuffle between the two groups at the site, which was quickly brought under control.

A Goa forest department official lodged a police complaint on Saturday against state minister Subhash Phal Desai in connection with transportation of soil from an iron ore dump in a reserve area in Kushavati district. In the complaint to Quepem police station, Kurdi Range Forest Officer Sonia B Rane alleged that state river navigation department Minister Phal Desai and his supporters prevented forest officials from taking action against this "illegal activity" in a government forest area at Colomba village in Sanguem taluka.

Minister Accused Of Obstructing Forest Officials

The action began after forest personnel noticed clearing of vegetation, excavation and transportation of soil from government forest land bearing Survey No. 105 of Colomba village through deployment of two excavators and four trucks, the complaint stated. However, despite being instructed to do so by the forest department officials, the excavator operators refused to stop work at the site, it said.

Rane's complaint alleged that the operators said they had been instructed by Phal Desai to continue the excavation and transportation work. Phal Desai later reached the site and directed the operators to continue the work, it said. The complaint alleged trees were illegally uprooted during the activity, which amounted to violation of forest laws and government policies aimed at increasing green cover. The complaint also stated that video and photographic evidence of the incident has been submitted to the police for identification of those involved and for initiating action against them under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Minister Defends Actions Amidst Controversy

Speaking on the issue earlier in the day, Phal Desai had claimed the material was being shifted within the same locality to facilitate the creation of a sports ground for local youth and not for commercial sale. There is no reason for the forest department to object to this relocation exercise, Phal Desai claimed.

Police had said there was a minor scuffle between the two groups, but the situation was quickly brought under control.