Dutch woman attacked by hotel staffer in Goa, rescued by local man

A 42-year-old man, who came to the rescue of a woman tourist from Netherlands attacked by a hotel staffer in Goa, has drawn praise from all quarters for his brave act.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Talking to reporters, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte hailed Eurica Dias for his selfless action and said it indicated that locals in the coastal state are basically helpful.

The minister said he will meet the injured Dutch tourist and her rescuer, who are both undergoing treatment at a hospital, following the attack that took place at Pernem in North Goa.

Dias had rushed to help the tourist who was attacked by a hotel staffer with a knife in the intervening night of March 29 and 30.

Khaunte also praised the quick response of the police team led by Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan who apprehended the accused within an hour after the complaint was filed.

The woman in her complaint had claimed that an unknown man aged between 25 to 30 years trespassed into her rented tent on the hotel premises.

As she started screaming, the accused tried to hold her and threatened her.

When a local man came to her rescue, the intruder ran away.

He then returned carrying a knife and attacked her and her rescuer before fleeing, the complainant said.

The police have registered a case under various sections of Indian Penal Code related to trespassing, outraging modesty, attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt, amongst others.

During the investigation, Pernem police identified the accused and he was arrested. Further probe is on.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday informed the state legislative assembly that the hotel that had employed the attacker had not verified his background.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai had moved a Calling Attention motion on the floor of the House about the incident, claiming that such things bring disrepute to the tourism industry.

Responding to the motion, the chief minister said the accused was arrested by the Pernem police immediately after it received the complaint.

"The police probe has revealed that the hotel had not confirmed the background of the accused staffer, and the tourism industry has been warned against employing people of criminal background," Sawant said.

While not disclosing if the accused had any criminal record, the chief minister said all hotels have been asked to enroll their staff for Goa Labour Card, which will help in keeping their record and permanent addresses.