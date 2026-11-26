The Maharashtra excise department has made a significant seizure of Goa-made liquor valued at Rs 1.30 crore in Thane, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb illegal alcohol trade.

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Key Points Maharashtra excise department seized Goa-made liquor worth Rs 1.30 crore in Mumbra, Thane.

One person, Abhishek Jagtap, was arrested in connection with the seizure on Thursday.

The operation on Wednesday led to the impounding of a truck and 1,235 boxes containing 59,280 bottles of liquor.

The driver attempted to disguise the cargo as fans and spare parts.

The arrest was made under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

The Maharashtra excise department seized Goa-made liquor valued at Rs 1.30 crore in Mumbra in Thane district and arrested one person, an official said on Thursday.

The operation was carried out on a tip-off by the Konkan divisional flying squad on Wednesday on the Old Mumbai-Pune Road at Parsik Retibandar, he added.

"A truck was intercepted. Its driver, Abhishek Jagtap, said the cargo comprised fans and spare parts. A search led to the seizure of 1,235 boxes containing 59,280 bottles of Goa-made liquor worth Rs 1.30 crore. The truck valued at Rs 24 lakh has also been impounded," said Abhijit Deshmukh, Deputy Superintendent, State Excise, Konkan Division.

Jagtap was held under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, he added.