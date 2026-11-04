Goa Police Inspector Held For Alleged Sexual Assault On Minor

A suspended Goa Crime Branch inspector, Vikas Deykar, has been arrested along with an accomplice in a serious case involving the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl, highlighting the stringent application of the POCSO Act.

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Key Points Suspended Goa Crime Branch Inspector Vikas Deykar was arrested on Wednesday for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl.

A woman was also arrested for allegedly helping Deykar in the crime.

The alleged incidents occurred on July 25 and October 27 inside Deykar's cabin at the Crime Branch premises.

Charges have been filed against Deykar under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Arrests were made due to material inconsistencies in statements and apprehensions of influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence.

A suspended inspector of the Goa Crime Branch, facing investigation for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl inside his cabin, was arrested on Wednesday along with a woman, who is accused of helping him in the crime, police officials said.

Details Of The Allegations

The accused inspector is identified as Vikas Deykar (40).

Old Goa police had registered a case against Deykar under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on July 25 and October 27 inside Deykar's cabin at the Crime Branch premises in Ribandar area.

The minor had initially approached the Childline helpline with a grievance, following which her complaint was forwarded to Deykar, who was then associated with the Crime Branch, police officials said.

The alleged incidents came to light after the victim lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR on October 30.

Investigation And Arrest

Goa Director General of Police Alok Kumar had earlier said that the department followed a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and that both legal and departmental action had been initiated against the accused.

Deykar and the woman, accused of facilitating the offences, had earlier joined the investigation after notices were issued to them under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

During further interrogation on Wednesday, investigators noticed material inconsistencies in their statements as they failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding crucial aspects of the case, police officials said.

"Considering the material collected during the investigation and apprehensions of possible influencing of witnesses and tampering with evidence, both were placed under arrest," they said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.