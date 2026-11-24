Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asserts that while Artificial Intelligence can make filmmaking more accessible, it fundamentally cannot substitute human imagination, emotional depth, and creative storytelling in the industry.

IMAGE: Iffi

Key Points Goa CM Pramod Sawant stated that AI can transform filmmaking by increasing accessibility but cannot replace human imagination, emotions, or creative judgement.

Sawant emphasised that filmmakers will remain storytellers, with technology offering new expression methods rather than replacing human creativity.

He highlighted that emerging technologies allow filmmakers to produce ideas without large budgets or extensive crews.

The Chief Minister stressed the critical need for more women in key department-head positions like direction, cinematography, and editing, citing low representation.

Sawant noted the potential for generative AI to nurture 4.5 million new professional creators in India by 2035, aligning with the 'Create in India, Create for the World' vision.

Artificial intelligence (AI) may transform filmmaking by making production more accessible, but it cannot replace human imagination, emotions and creative judgement, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

AI's Role In Creative Storytelling

Addressing the first edition of the Women in Film India and Google Flow Filmathon, organised during the ongoing 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday evening, Sawant said filmmakers would continue to be storytellers with technology providing them with new ways to express their ideas.

"There is a general perception that AI-generated films lack creativity or that technology takes away the human element from filmmaking. I do not agree. AI can generate visuals, but it cannot replace the imagination, emotions and creative judgement of filmmakers. The filmmakers remain the storytellers," he said.

The chief minister said emerging technologies were opening up new possibilities for filmmakers, enabling them to translate ideas into films without necessarily requiring large budgets, sophisticated equipment or big production crews.

Leveraging Technology For Accessible Filmmaking

He noted the Filmathon had received more than 800 registrations, reflecting enthusiasm among creators to experiment with new filmmaking tools. Five films were selected for screening, with three winning entries to be recognised.

Sawant said filmmakers could increasingly combine live-action cinematography with virtual environments to create new visual experiences and tell stories that were earlier difficult or expensive to produce.

Empowering Women In The Film Industry

Highlighting the role of women in the film industry, he said initiatives such as Women in Film India were important for creating opportunities through mentorship, education, industry partnerships and access to professional networks.

Citing a study mentioned in the event briefing, Sawant said women held less than 12 per cent of key department-head positions in areas such as direction, cinematography, editing, writing and production design.

"We need more women writing, directing, producing, editing and composing, and leading these productions," he said.

India's Vision For Creative Growth

Referring to the contributions of Goan women to Indian cinema and music, Sawant expressed hope that more women from the state would take up roles behind the camera, including direction, cinematography, editing, screenwriting and production.

He also referred to the Centre's 'Create in India, Create for the World' vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was giving the country's creative industry larger ambitions.

The chief minister said generative AI in media could help nurture 4.5 million new professional creators in India by 2035.