Rediff.com  » News » Goa blast may have been caused by gas cylinder, police orders probe

Goa blast may have been caused by gas cylinder, police orders probe

Source: PTI
January 23, 2023 10:59 IST
A blast reported in a resto-bar in Mapusa in Goa may have been caused by a cylinder as per initial probe, a police official said on Monday.

IMAGE: A police official inspects the site of the blast in Goa, January 22, 2022. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The explosion took place in the eatery situated in a residential complex in Dangui Colony, some 9 kilometres from Panaji, in the early hours of Sunday, though no one was injured in the incident, he said.

 

"Initial reports suggest it was caused by a cylinder. There were no injuries as there no one on the premises at the time of incident. Teams of forensic experts and bomb detection and disposal squads have sanitised the place. CCTV footage is being checked," the official added.

A probe was underway and more details will be had when it is complete, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said on Monday.

