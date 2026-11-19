Goa Police have initiated legal proceedings against an 11-year-old boy for the alleged sexual assault of a five-year-old girl, highlighting the critical role of child protection laws like the POCSO Act in safeguarding minors.

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Key Points An 11-year-old boy has been booked in Goa for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.

The case was registered on Wednesday at Calangute police station under the POCSO Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Goa Children's Act.

The alleged offence occurred between November 1 and 18, when the boy frequently visited the victim's house.

Both the girl and the juvenile have been sent for medical examination as part of the ongoing probe.

The boy faces charges under specific sections of BNS, Goa Children's Act, and POCSO Act for various offences.

An 11-year-old boy has been booked in Goa for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl, a police official said on Thursday.

Legal Action Initiated Under POCSO Act

The case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Goa Children's Act was registered at Calangute police station in North Goa district on Wednesday on the complaint of the girl's mother, he added.

"The alleged offence took place between November 1 and 18, when the girl's parents were working at a restaurant in Calangute. The 11-year-old boy would frequently visit their house and play with the victim and her brother. The alleged sexual assault took place during this period," the official said, quoting the complaint.

Investigation And Charges Filed

The girl and the juvenile have been sent for medical examination, he said, adding that the probe is being conducted by a woman police sub-inspector under the supervision of senior officers.

The boy has been charged under section 65(2) of BNS, section 8(2) of Goa Children's Act and sections 4, 8 and 10 of POCSO Act for committing rape on woman under 12 years of age, child abuse, penetrative sexual assault, and other offences, police said.