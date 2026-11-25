Global experts have released an updated International Consensus Statement on Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), offering a comprehensive, evidence-based review of the condition's causes, prevalence, and effective treatments to combat widespread misinformation.

Key Points An updated International Consensus Statement on ADHD has been published by global experts in the journal Neuroscience.

Genetic factors account for 75-80 per cent of ADHD risk, with poverty, stress, trauma, and prematurity also increasing risk.

Prenatal exposure to acetaminophen or antibiotics does not meaningfully increase ADHD risk after accounting for genetic factors.

While no single test can diagnose ADHD, both medication and non-medication treatments are effective, with regular physical exercise also improving symptoms.

The statement aims to provide an evidence-based summary to counter misinformation about ADHD.

Experts, including researchers and clinicians worldwide, have published an updated International Consensus Statement on Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder marked by short attention spans and restless, impulsive behaviour.

Published in the journal Neuroscience, the document presents a comprehensive review of ADHD research worldwide, providing an evidence-based summary of what current science says about the condition, its causes, prevalence, and treatment.

Key Findings On ADHD Causes And Risks

The key findings from the review include genetic factors accounting for 75-80 per cent of differences in ADHD risk across a population, while factors such as poverty, stress, trauma, and prematurity can increase the risk.

After accounting for genetic factors, prenatal exposure to acetaminophen (paracetamol) or antibiotics does not meaningfully increase ADHD risk, the review found.

Unlike clinical practice guidelines, which offer treatment recommendations, the International Consensus Statement is designed to separate evidence-based conclusions from misconceptions and misinformation, the authors said.

Co-author David W. Goodman, assistant professor of psychiatry at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, believes that bringing together findings from across global scientific literature provides a reliable reference point for discussions about ADHD amid widespread misinformation.

Expert Consensus And Treatment Approaches

"The International Consensus Statement reflects the state of the science in ADHD," co-first author Dr. Alison Pritchard, psychologist and associate professor at Kennedy Krieger Institute, US, said.

"The fact that more than 100 of the world's experts from 29 countries across six continents have achieved consensus is remarkable, and it's a testament to the true value of science," Pritchard said.

Regular physical exercise can improve attention and related symptoms, the authors found.

However, no single test or brain scan is sufficient to accurately diagnose ADHD, they said.

The team added that while medication for ADHD is safe and effective, non-medication treatments are also effective, though with less direct impact on ADHD symptoms, and are also helpful for co-occurring conditions, they said.